🤝 Ebensburg, PA Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Ebensburg and nearby areas have some solid helping-profession jobs right now, from entry-level direct care to leadership in victim services.

Below are several roles where you can make a real impact in your community.

Employer: Sunset Support Services, LLC

Sunset Support Services, LLC Location: Ebensburg, PA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Other (direct care, hourly)

Other (direct care, hourly) Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, paid orientation, paid time off

Support adults with disabilities with daily living, personal care, medication, and community activities while helping them build independence and confidence. Paid training and a supportive team make this a good fit if you’re compassionate, patient, and ready to learn.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Department of Human Services)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Department of Human Services) Location: Ebensburg, PA

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift (2:45 PM–11:15 PM; training 7:30 AM–4:00 PM)

, 2nd shift (2:45 PM–11:15 PM; training 7:30 AM–4:00 PM) Salary: $38,411 per year (starting, before taxes)

(starting, before taxes) Benefits: State benefits with health, retirement options, paid leave, holidays, and career advancement

Entry-level role (no experience needed) helping residents build self-care, social, and health maintenance skills as part of an interdisciplinary team. Good option if you want stable hours, strong benefits, and a long-term career path in human services.

Employer: Your Safe Haven Inc

Location: Primarily Bedford County, PA (community-based work across Bedford County; on-call from home)

Primarily (community-based work across Bedford County; on-call from home) Type: Full-time, exempt , 35 hours/week, Monday–Friday with on-call rotation

, 35 hours/week, Monday–Friday with on-call rotation Salary: $60,000 – $65,000 per year

Benefits: 100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision (employee), retirement contribution, disability coverage, 24 days PTO in year one, 10 holidays + 1 floating, mileage & clearance reimbursement

Lead and supervise the victim services team providing trauma-informed support to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other crimes. Ideal for an experienced advocate ready for leadership, program development, and close work with law enforcement, courts, and community partners.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.