Eau Claire has some very special cats hoping to curl up in a safe, loving home. Here are a few who are ready to meet you.

Status: Adoptable through For Adoption By Private Owner (Eau Claire, WI)

Adoptable through Breed: Domestic Longhair / Mediumhair mix

Domestic Longhair / Mediumhair mix Age: 3 years (adult)

3 years (adult) Gender: Female

Color: Black & white tuxedo

Black & white tuxedo Adoption fee: $100

Indoor/Outdoor: INDOOR ONLY

About Dorothy:

Dorothy is a curious, affectionate tuxedo girl who loves being with “her” people. She enjoys cuddling, being brushed, and hanging out where the action is. She may be shy with new people at first, but warms up with time and gentle attention.

She:

Loves soft cat food, catnip, and Churu-style treats

Enjoys toys, playtime, and exploring new things

Does well with small children, other cats, and familiar adults

Is declawed in the front and must stay indoors

and must stay indoors Needs a clean, clutter‑free home and a very clean litter box to keep her happy and healthy

and a to keep her happy and healthy Likes to rest in a cat tree or window to watch people and critters go by

Dorothy will do best in a home that can give her plenty of enrichment, play, and affection, and that will keep her safely indoors.

👉 Meet Dorothy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable through Eau Claire County Humane Association

Adoptable through Phone: (715) 839-4747

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby/kitten

Baby/kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange / red tabby

About Boxer:

Boxer is a brand‑new arrival at the shelter and is still settling in. Staff are still learning about his personality, favorite toys, and what kind of home will suit him best. You can stop by during open hours to meet him in person and see if he’s the right fit for your family.

👉 Meet Boxer and apply to adopt on adoptapet or call Eau Claire County Humane Association at (715) 839-4747.

Status: Adoptable through Eau Claire County Humane Association

Adoptable through Phone: (715) 839-4747

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate tabby

About Meepers:

Meepers is a gentle senior boy who may be shy at first, but turns into a sweet snuggler once he feels safe. He came to ECCHA as a surrender and is already neutered.

In his previous home, Meepers lived with:

His sister Amelia (cat)

A dog named Scooter

A bird named George

Even with that experience, any new pet friends should be introduced slowly and calmly. Meepers enjoys being held and curling up in cozy beds. A quieter home where he can settle in at his own pace would be ideal.

👉 Meet Meepers and apply to adopt on adoptapet or call Eau Claire County Humane Association at (715) 839-4747.

If you’re in the Eau Claire area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider meeting one of these wonderful kitties. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.