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🚧 Eau Claire construction jobs with multiple hands-on openings
Eau Claire’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like welding, HVAC-R, or working on homes and cars. Here are several local roles hiring in construction and skilled trades.
Structural Steel Welder
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Eau Claire, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on shop role fabricating bridge girder components using FCAW welding, drilling, grinding, and assembly. Good fit if you have at least a year of welding experience and can read blueprints while keeping quality and safety tight.
Quick Lube Technician
- Employer: Not listed (automotive service shop)
- Location: Eau Claire, WI
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $14.00 – $17.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, flexible schedule
Entry-level friendly auto role doing oil changes, fluid services, tire work, and basic repairs while talking through findings with customers. Good for someone with mechanical know-how who wants steady shop work and benefits.
Refrigeration Installation Foreman
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Eau Claire, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead field crews on commercial and industrial refrigeration installs—rack systems, cases, piping, and controls. Ideal if you know HVAC-R systems, can read blueprints, and want to supervise techs while keeping jobs safe, code-compliant, and on schedule.
Window Installers Needed!
- Employer: ACC Home Remodeling (subcontractor for The Home Depot Home Services)
- Location: Eau Claire, WI (on-the-road work)
- Type: Full-time, subcontractor crews
- Pay: $60,000 – $100,000 per year (per-job pay)
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, steady job flow (no need to find your own leads)
Year-round work for experienced residential window installers with their own truck, tools, and insurance. Strong fit for 2-person crews who want consistent jobs, strong earning potential, and flexible scheduling without chasing customers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with a good work ethic.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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