Eau Claire’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like welding, HVAC-R, or working on homes and cars. Here are several local roles hiring in construction and skilled trades.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on shop role fabricating bridge girder components using FCAW welding, drilling, grinding, and assembly. Good fit if you have at least a year of welding experience and can read blueprints while keeping quality and safety tight.

Employer: Not listed (automotive service shop)

Not listed (automotive service shop) Location: Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire, WI Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $14.00 – $17.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, flexible schedule

Entry-level friendly auto role doing oil changes, fluid services, tire work, and basic repairs while talking through findings with customers. Good for someone with mechanical know-how who wants steady shop work and benefits.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead field crews on commercial and industrial refrigeration installs—rack systems, cases, piping, and controls. Ideal if you know HVAC-R systems, can read blueprints, and want to supervise techs while keeping jobs safe, code-compliant, and on schedule.

Employer: ACC Home Remodeling (subcontractor for The Home Depot Home Services)

(subcontractor for The Home Depot Home Services) Location: Eau Claire, WI (on-the-road work)

Eau Claire, WI (on-the-road work) Type: Full-time, subcontractor crews

Pay: $60,000 – $100,000 per year (per-job pay)

Benefits: Flexible schedule, steady job flow (no need to find your own leads)

Year-round work for experienced residential window installers with their own truck, tools, and insurance. Strong fit for 2-person crews who want consistent jobs, strong earning potential, and flexible scheduling without chasing customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with a good work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.