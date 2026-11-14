Eau Claire’s retail scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like talking with customers and keeping stores running smoothly. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Eau Claire, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hr base + $5.00/hr training pay; at least $20/hr with incentives

Work inside a warehouse/club kiosk as the face of T-Mobile, helping customers with phones, plans, and tech. Comes with strong benefits (even for part-time), stock grants, 401(k), and paid training that can lead to a Mobile Expert role.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

Location: Eau Claire, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role in a busy automotive service shop, splitting time between the service bay, front counter, and office. Good fit if you have 1+ year in retail or service leadership and like coaching a team while keeping customers happy and the shop running smoothly.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

Location: Eau Claire, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Very similar Assistant Manager role with FullSpeed Automotive, also focused on leading techs, helping customers understand services, and keeping the store safe, clean, and on target. Great if you want a path into full store management in the automotive space.

Employer: GameStop

Location: Eau Claire, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the whole store for GameStop—hiring and training staff, driving sales, and making sure gamers have a great experience. Ideal if you’ve got at least a year of retail management and enjoy a fast-paced, guest-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.