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🛒 Eau Claire Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring Now
Eau Claire’s retail scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like talking with customers and keeping stores running smoothly. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and room to grow.
Mobile Associate, Store-in-Store – Retail Sales (Part-Time)
- Employer: T-Mobile
- Location: Eau Claire, WI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00/hr base + $5.00/hr training pay; at least $20/hr with incentives
Work inside a warehouse/club kiosk as the face of T-Mobile, helping customers with phones, plans, and tech. Comes with strong benefits (even for part-time), stock grants, 401(k), and paid training that can lead to a Mobile Expert role.
Assistant Manager – FT-8044
- Employer: FullSpeed Automotive
- Location: Eau Claire, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on leadership role in a busy automotive service shop, splitting time between the service bay, front counter, and office. Good fit if you have 1+ year in retail or service leadership and like coaching a team while keeping customers happy and the shop running smoothly.
Assistant Manager – FT-8045
- Employer: FullSpeed Automotive
- Location: Eau Claire, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Very similar Assistant Manager role with FullSpeed Automotive, also focused on leading techs, helping customers understand services, and keeping the store safe, clean, and on target. Great if you want a path into full store management in the automotive space.
Store Manager (Store 1020)
- Employer: GameStop
- Location: Eau Claire, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead the whole store for GameStop—hiring and training staff, driving sales, and making sure gamers have a great experience. Ideal if you’ve got at least a year of retail management and enjoy a fast-paced, guest-focused environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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