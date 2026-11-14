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🏭 Eau Claire manufacturing jobs with multiple seasonal openings
Eau Claire’s plants are busy gearing up for winter production, and a few solid hands-on roles are open right now. Good fit if you like physical work, steady hours, and clear routines.
Operator Relief
- Employer: Perrigo Company plc
- Location: Eau Claire, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a large health and wellness manufacturing plant that supplies well-known over-the-counter brands. Perrigo highlights competitive pay, strong benefits, and career development, plus an inclusive, team-focused culture.
1st Shift Seasonal Laborer
- Employer: Eau Claire Coop Oil Company
- Location: Eau Claire, WI (in person)
- Type: Seasonal (December–April), day shift
- Salary: From $20.00/hour
Help with blending, packaging, and warehousing fertilizer and ice melt on a steady Monday–Friday, 5:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. schedule, with some overtime. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more, plus forklift and production experience.
2nd Shift Seasonal Laborer / Material Handler
- Employer: Eau Claire Coop Oil Company
- Location: Eau Claire, WI (in person)
- Type: Seasonal (December–April), evening shift
- Salary: From $20.00/hour
Evening Monday–Thursday shift starting at 2:30 p.m., with possible Friday overtime. You’ll run forklifts and other equipment, move materials, and support automated bagging and palletizing, with solid benefits and about 40 hours/week.
If one of these fits your schedule and strength, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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