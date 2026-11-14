Eau Claire’s plants are busy gearing up for winter production, and a few solid hands-on roles are open right now. Good fit if you like physical work, steady hours, and clear routines.

Employer: Perrigo Company plc

Perrigo Company plc Location: Eau Claire, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a large health and wellness manufacturing plant that supplies well-known over-the-counter brands. Perrigo highlights competitive pay, strong benefits, and career development, plus an inclusive, team-focused culture.

Employer: Eau Claire Coop Oil Company

Location: Eau Claire, WI (in person)

(in person) Type: Seasonal (December–April), day shift

Seasonal (December–April), day shift Salary: From $20.00/hour

Help with blending, packaging, and warehousing fertilizer and ice melt on a steady Monday–Friday, 5:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. schedule, with some overtime. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more, plus forklift and production experience.

Employer: Eau Claire Coop Oil Company

Location: Eau Claire, WI (in person)

(in person) Type: Seasonal (December–April), evening shift

Seasonal (December–April), evening shift Salary: From $20.00/hour

Evening Monday–Thursday shift starting at 2:30 p.m., with possible Friday overtime. You’ll run forklifts and other equipment, move materials, and support automated bagging and palletizing, with solid benefits and about 40 hours/week.

If one of these fits your schedule and strength, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.