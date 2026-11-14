Eau Claire’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big systems and specialty hospitals hiring across the board. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or nutrition, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Location: Eau Claire, WI

Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week)

Salary: $21.55 – $25.87/hour

Work weekday shifts (no weekends) in a pain procedural clinic, supporting RNs and physicians with direct patient care. Mayo offers strong benefits, retirement, and lots of education and advancement paths if you want to grow your career.

Employer: Lily Home and Hospice

Location: Eau Claire, WI + surrounding areas

Type: PRN / Part-time (as needed)

Salary: $38.00 – $41.00/hour

Great fit if you want flexible, meaningful work providing end-of-life care in patients’ homes. You’ll manage visits during weekdays and weekends, focusing on comfort, symptom control, and family support.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Location: Eau Claire, WI

Type: Full-time (60 hrs/pay period)

Salary: From $35.13/hour (experience can increase pay)

12-hour shifts (daytime) with every 3rd weekend and 2 holidays/year, caring for patients in an advanced-at-home model. Comes with Mayo’s comprehensive benefits, tuition support, and a pay structure that rewards experience and education.

Employer: ClearSky Health

Location: Eau Claire, WI

Type: PRN (day shifts as needed)

Salary: $60.00/hour (PRN rate)

Join a rehab hospital team helping patients regain independence after injury or illness. This PRN role pays well, offers benefits from day one, 401(k) with match, CEU support, and no productivity mandates.

Employer: ClearSky Health

Location: Eau Claire, WI

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

PRN dietitian role in an inpatient rehab setting, creating and managing therapeutic nutrition plans and educating patients and families. Ideal if you’re a Registered Dietitian who wants flexible hours in a hospital environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.