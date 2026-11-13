Eau Claire’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid openings in energy, banking, and public accounting. If you like numbers and want stable, long-term growth, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Location: Eau Claire, WI (hybrid – many roles onsite Tue–Thu)

(hybrid – many roles onsite Tue–Thu) Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,700–$110,000 per year

Support a Fortune 500 utility’s Property Services team with budgeting, 5‑year financial plans, KPIs, and SAP reporting. This role is great if you have 4+ years in budgeting/financial analysis, want hybrid work, and like digging into capital projects and cost savings.

Employer: Prevail Bank

Location: Eau Claire, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match)

Be the go‑to expert for business online banking, ACH, wires, remote deposit, and treasury services. You’ll onboard business clients, train staff and customers, and help manage risk and compliance—ideal if you have 3+ years in banking and enjoy client-facing problem solving.

Employer: Wipfli

Location: Eau Claire, WI (hybrid – office, home, and client sites)

(hybrid – office, home, and client sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a national firm’s tax team serving healthcare and medical practice clients. You’ll handle tax compliance and advisory for individuals and entities, build niche expertise in medical practices, and work toward or use your CPA in a flexible, relationship-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.