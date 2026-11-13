undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 Eau Claire Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Eau Claire has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from winter snow crews to year-round cleaning and detailing work. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.
Restoration Supervisor in Training
- Employer: SERVPRO of Eau Claire
- Location: Eau Claire, WI
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–4 p.m., frequent overtime)
- Salary: Not listed
Step into a leadership track in the restoration world—water, fire, mold, and property damage. You’ll learn on the job from experienced supervisors, get training, advancement opportunities, uniforms, 401(k), and insurance benefits, and help people get back on their feet after disasters.
Snow Removal Member
- Employer: L3 Landscaping
- Location: Eau Claire, WI
- Type: Seasonal / On-call (snow events, early mornings, overnights, weekends)
- Salary: $25.00–$40.00 per hour (experienced snowplow operators up to $35/hour+ depending on skills)
Outdoor, physical work clearing snow and ice at commercial sites—shoveling, snowblowers, and equipment. Great fit if you have a valid driver’s license, can work when storms hit, and want the chance at higher pay and possible year-round work into future landscaping seasons.
House Cleaner (Independent Contractor)
- Employer: Home Spotless
- Location: Eau Claire, WI
- Type: Contract / Independent contractor
- Salary: $100.00–$500.00 per day
Join a cleaning platform that offers high daily pay and flexible scheduling. You pick the jobs you want, bring your own supplies, and use your 3+ years of residential cleaning experience to build steady work on your own terms.
Part-Time Mobile Auto Detailer
- Employer: Lux Detail WI LLC
- Location: Eau Claire, WI (on the road around Chippewa Valley)
- Type: Part-time (flexible hours based on appointments)
- Salary: $17.00–$22.00 per hour
Perfect if you like cars and working outside. You’ll travel to customers, clean and detail vehicles inside and out, and get flexible hours, training, and employee discounts—no prior detailing experience required, just a reliable vehicle and a good work ethic.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.