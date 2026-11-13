Eau Claire has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from winter snow crews to year-round cleaning and detailing work. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: SERVPRO of Eau Claire

SERVPRO of Eau Claire Location: Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire, WI Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–4 p.m., frequent overtime)

(Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–4 p.m., frequent overtime) Salary: Not listed

Step into a leadership track in the restoration world—water, fire, mold, and property damage. You’ll learn on the job from experienced supervisors, get training, advancement opportunities, uniforms, 401(k), and insurance benefits, and help people get back on their feet after disasters.

Employer: L3 Landscaping

L3 Landscaping Location: Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire, WI Type: Seasonal / On-call (snow events, early mornings, overnights, weekends)

(snow events, early mornings, overnights, weekends) Salary: $25.00–$40.00 per hour (experienced snowplow operators up to $35/hour+ depending on skills)

Outdoor, physical work clearing snow and ice at commercial sites—shoveling, snowblowers, and equipment. Great fit if you have a valid driver’s license, can work when storms hit, and want the chance at higher pay and possible year-round work into future landscaping seasons.

Employer: Home Spotless

Location: Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire, WI Type: Contract / Independent contractor

Salary: $100.00–$500.00 per day

Join a cleaning platform that offers high daily pay and flexible scheduling. You pick the jobs you want, bring your own supplies, and use your 3+ years of residential cleaning experience to build steady work on your own terms.

Employer: Lux Detail WI LLC

Lux Detail WI LLC Location: Eau Claire, WI (on the road around Chippewa Valley)

Eau Claire, WI (on the road around Chippewa Valley) Type: Part-time (flexible hours based on appointments)

(flexible hours based on appointments) Salary: $17.00–$22.00 per hour

Perfect if you like cars and working outside. You’ll travel to customers, clean and detail vehicles inside and out, and get flexible hours, training, and employee discounts—no prior detailing experience required, just a reliable vehicle and a good work ethic.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.