📢 Support local hunger & housing programs with a student-made cookbook

UW–Eau Claire nursing students have created a spiral-bound cookbook called “Stepping Stones to Healthy Eating.”

The 112-page book includes 80+ recipes with simple directions, familiar ingredients, and tips on adding fiber, protein and carbohydrates for healthier meals.

Proceeds from the cookbook benefit Stepping Stones of Dunn County, a nonprofit in Menomonie that works to prevent hunger, homelessness and isolation.

By buying this cookbook, you get easy, healthy recipes while helping support local residents who are experiencing food and housing insecurity.