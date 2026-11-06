🏥 Eau Claire Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Eau Claire’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across the board—from bedside care to admin and mental health. Here are several solid roles if you want to grow your career right here in the Chippewa Valley.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions

National Staffing Solutions Location: Eau Claire, WI

Type: Internship / Travel, 13-week assignment , 40 hrs/week, 10-hr rotating shifts

Internship / , 40 hrs/week, 10-hr rotating shifts Pay: Approx. $2,958 per week (travel package)

(travel package) Work in a busy cath lab monitoring vitals, assisting with catheterization, and running imaging equipment. Great fit if you want premium travel pay plus experience in a high-demand specialty.

Employer: Independence Physician Management (IPM)

Location: Eau Claire, WI (in-person; highly qualified remote considered, preferably WI or KS)

(in-person; considered, preferably WI or KS) Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00 – $33.00 per hour

Support independent medical practices with payer enrollment, credentialing, and claims issues. Good role if you like detail work, Excel, and being the go-to person between clinics and insurers.

Employer: Marshfield Clinic Health System / Sanford Health – Marshfield Clinic

Location: Marshfield Medical Center – Eau Claire, WI

Type: Full-time Physician (BE/BC Ophthalmology)

Pay: Nationally competitive compensation + full physician benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, CME, malpractice with tail, relocation)

Nationally competitive compensation + full physician benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, CME, malpractice with tail, relocation) Join an established ophthalmology team with strong referral base, full diagnostic equipment, and skilled support staff. H1B visas accepted and 501(c)(3) status may help with loan forgiveness.

Employer: Collaborative Counseling, LLC

Location: Eau Claire, WI (hybrid remote; in-person, telehealth, or both)

(hybrid remote; in-person, telehealth, or both) Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract

Pay: $60,000 – $110,000 per year (contractor)

(contractor) Independently licensed therapists (LPC, LMFT, LCSW, LP) get steady referrals, billing and credentialing support, and lots of schedule flexibility. Ideal if you want private-practice style freedom without running the whole business.

Employer: Dove Healthcare

Location: Eau Claire, WI

Type: Limited-Term Employment (3 months) , part-time or full-time; AM, PM, and NOC shifts

, part-time or full-time; AM, PM, and NOC shifts Pay: Not listed (PM +$1.50/hr , NOC +$4.00/hr shift differentials)

Not listed (PM , NOC shift differentials) Short-term role in skilled nursing and rehab—great for new grads or experienced nurses wanting extra income. You’ll supervise care teams, give meds and treatments, and support residents in a home-like setting.

Employer: American Red Cross

Location: Eau Claire, WI (fixed donor site)

(fixed donor site) Type: Full-time , variable schedule (early mornings, nights, weekends, holidays)

, variable schedule (early mornings, nights, weekends, holidays) Pay: Starting at $23.44 per hour

Paid training with no prior medical experience required—perfect if you have strong customer service skills and want to break into healthcare. Help collect lifesaving blood while earning solid benefits and building a long-term career path.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.