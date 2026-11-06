undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Eau Claire
🏥 Eau Claire Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
8 days ago
Eau Claire’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across the board—from bedside care to admin and mental health. Here are several solid roles if you want to grow your career right here in the Chippewa Valley.
Travel Cardiac Cath Lab Tech – ~$2,958/week
- Employer: National Staffing Solutions
- Location: Eau Claire, WI
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr rotating shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,958 per week (travel package)
- Work in a busy cath lab monitoring vitals, assisting with catheterization, and running imaging equipment. Great fit if you want premium travel pay plus experience in a high-demand specialty.
Credentialing and Payer Enrollment Specialist
- Employer: Independence Physician Management (IPM)
- Location: Eau Claire, WI (in-person; highly qualified remote considered, preferably WI or KS)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.00 – $33.00 per hour
- Support independent medical practices with payer enrollment, credentialing, and claims issues. Good role if you like detail work, Excel, and being the go-to person between clinics and insurers.
Physician – Ophthalmology (Comprehensive)
- Employer: Marshfield Clinic Health System / Sanford Health – Marshfield Clinic
- Location: Marshfield Medical Center – Eau Claire, WI
- Type: Full-time Physician (BE/BC Ophthalmology)
- Pay: Nationally competitive compensation + full physician benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, CME, malpractice with tail, relocation)
- Join an established ophthalmology team with strong referral base, full diagnostic equipment, and skilled support staff. H1B visas accepted and 501(c)(3) status may help with loan forgiveness.
Licensed Mental Health Therapist (Independent Contractor)
- Employer: Collaborative Counseling, LLC
- Location: Eau Claire, WI (hybrid remote; in-person, telehealth, or both)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract
- Pay: $60,000 – $110,000 per year (contractor)
- Independently licensed therapists (LPC, LMFT, LCSW, LP) get steady referrals, billing and credentialing support, and lots of schedule flexibility. Ideal if you want private-practice style freedom without running the whole business.
Registered Nurse (RN) / Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – LTE
- Employer: Dove Healthcare
- Location: Eau Claire, WI
- Type: Limited-Term Employment (3 months), part-time or full-time; AM, PM, and NOC shifts
- Pay: Not listed (PM +$1.50/hr, NOC +$4.00/hr shift differentials)
- Short-term role in skilled nursing and rehab—great for new grads or experienced nurses wanting extra income. You’ll supervise care teams, give meds and treatments, and support residents in a home-like setting.
Donor Center Phlebotomist
- Employer: American Red Cross
- Location: Eau Claire, WI (fixed donor site)
- Type: Full-time, variable schedule (early mornings, nights, weekends, holidays)
- Pay: Starting at $23.44 per hour
- Paid training with no prior medical experience required—perfect if you have strong customer service skills and want to break into healthcare. Help collect lifesaving blood while earning solid benefits and building a long-term career path.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.