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🏭 Eau Claire Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now
Eau Claire’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several plants adding to their crews. If you like active, hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.
Quality Inspector – Finishing Dept (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Lippert
- Location: Eau Claire, WI
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Final-check role making sure products meet specs before they ship. You’ll use gauges and measuring tools, test materials, handle inspection paperwork, and work closely with production to catch defects early.
Finishing Line Team Member – 1st Shift (Powder Coat)
- Employer: Lippert
- Location: Eau Claire, WI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Starting at $20.00/hr
Entry-level, assembly-line style job helping rack/un-rack parts, label, and package powder-coated products. No experience needed, but you should be able to lift up to 75 lbs regularly and work in a fast-paced environment.
Forklift Operator / Packager
- Employer: Automation Displays, Inc.
- Location: Eau Claire, WI
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:00 am–3:30 pm
- Salary: Not listed
Mix of forklift driving and packaging work in a clean, quiet production setting. You’ll package and label finished goods, move inventory with a forklift, help with counts, and keep the floor organized and safe.
Non-Ferrous Clerk – Metal Recycling Production
- Employer: Alter Trading
- Location: Eau Claire, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on warehouse role in scrap metal recycling, sorting and identifying metals, loading/unloading, and using equipment like forklifts and shears. They’ll train on machinery; you just need to be ready for physical work and outdoor conditions.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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