🏭 Eau Claire Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Eau Claire’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several plants adding to their crews. If you like active, hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Lippert

Lippert Location: Eau Claire, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Final-check role making sure products meet specs before they ship. You’ll use gauges and measuring tools, test materials, handle inspection paperwork, and work closely with production to catch defects early.

Employer: Lippert

Lippert Location: Eau Claire, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Starting at $20.00/hr

Entry-level, assembly-line style job helping rack/un-rack parts, label, and package powder-coated products. No experience needed, but you should be able to lift up to 75 lbs regularly and work in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Automation Displays, Inc.

Location: Eau Claire, WI

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:00 am–3:30 pm

Salary: Not listed

Mix of forklift driving and packaging work in a clean, quiet production setting. You’ll package and label finished goods, move inventory with a forklift, help with counts, and keep the floor organized and safe.

Employer: Alter Trading

Location: Eau Claire, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role in scrap metal recycling, sorting and identifying metals, loading/unloading, and using equipment like forklifts and shears. They’ll train on machinery; you just need to be ready for physical work and outdoor conditions.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.