🍽️ Several Eau Claire Food Service Jobs With $18+/hr Pay

Eau Claire’s food scene is busy, and local employers are hiring steady help. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Festival Foods

Festival Foods Location: Eau Claire, WI – Mall Drive store

Type: Part-time (some full-time options mentioned)

Pay: Not listed

Make coffee drinks, greet guests, and keep the in-store Caribou cafe running smoothly. This role stands out for its 15% grocery discount, weekly pay, premium pay on Sundays/holidays, and vision & dental for part-timers, plus a 401(k) with discretionary match.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 3915 Gateway Dr, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $31 per hour (plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums)

Work in the deli/bakery making products customers love and helping at the service counter. This job offers health, vision, and dental, 401(k) and stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, and access to Live Better U, where Walmart pays for approved education programs.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Healthcare)

Location: Mayo Clinic, 1221 Whipple St, Eau Claire, WI 54703

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $19.00 per hour

Help prep, serve, and store food safely for patients, staff, and visitors at Mayo Clinic. You’ll get steady daytime hours (7:30 am–3:30 pm, rotating weekends/holidays) plus access to medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, wellness programs, and other voluntary benefits.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.