🔧 Eau Claire Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Eau Claire has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from healthcare housekeeping to property and car wash maintenance. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Dove Healthcare

Dove Healthcare Location: Eau Claire, WI (1405 Truax Blvd)

(1405 Truax Blvd) Type: Full-time , 6am–2pm or 7am–3pm, every other weekend

, 6am–2pm or 7am–3pm, every other weekend Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Clean resident rooms and common areas so the facility feels safe, fresh, and welcoming. No experience needed – paid training, strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO from day one), and a clear path to move into Environmental Services leadership if you want to grow.

Employer: Penkert Properties, Ltd.

Penkert Properties, Ltd. Location: Based in River Falls, WI with weekly travel to Eau Claire

Based in with Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary depends on experience and certifications

Hands-on role keeping apartment buildings in great shape: plumbing, electrical, HVAC, unit turns, and general repairs. Comes with 2x annual bonuses, health insurance, 401(k) + match, company car with approval, PTO, and flexible schedule, plus lots of room to advance if you like property maintenance.

Employer: Ship Shape Car Wash

Location: Eau Claire, WI

Type: Part-time , up to 40 hrs/week, weekdays & weekends

, up to 40 hrs/week, weekdays & weekends Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Active, outdoor job helping customers, guiding cars into the wash, and keeping the site clean and safe. Good fit if you like moving, working with people, and want flexible hours, 401(k) matching, PTO, and free clean cars.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.