🎓 Eatonville, WA Education Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Eatonville has a few solid education roles open right now, from early childhood to student support. If you like helping kids grow and stay on track, these are worth a look.

Employer: Eatonville School District

Eatonville School District Location: Eatonville, WA

Type: Part-time , M–F, 6.5 hours/day, 180 days/year

, M–F, Salary: Not listed (union benefits provided)

This role supports students who need extra behavior help (Tier 2 & 3) across classrooms. You’ll follow plans from a School Psychologist, help with de-escalation, collect behavior data, and be part of a team that keeps learning spaces calm and safe. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement, paid leave, and stipends per the PSE agreement.

Employer: Eatonville School District

Eatonville School District Location: Eatonville, WA

Type: Long-term substitute, 3 days/week, 7.5 hrs/day

Estimated Dates: 02/23/27 – 06/16/27

Pay: $180/day for first 20 days, then EEA base salary schedule ($318.02–$682.88/day)

Work with the New Beginnings Open Doors Reengagement Program, helping highly credit-deficient and disengaged students get back on track to graduate. You’ll do academic planning, social-emotional support, outreach to families, and connect students with resources. Valid WA ESA certificate required.

Employer: Child’s Time Early Learning Center

Location: Eatonville, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$24.00/hour (based on credentials and experience)

Join a local early learning center and lead a classroom of young children in a warm, play-based setting. You’ll run daily activities, support toileting/diapering, communicate with families, and use center-approved curriculum for kindergarten readiness. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid sick leave, employee discount, flexible schedule, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.