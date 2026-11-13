Eatontown has some solid full-time customer-facing jobs right now, from big-name retail to a luxury car dealership. If you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Eatontown, NJ

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.92 – $34.92/hour

Application window closes: 01/13/2027

Lead daily store operations, support the Store Manager, and guide the team on customer service, sales, inventory, and staffing. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience and can work a flexible schedule, including some early mornings, overnights, and weekends.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Eatontown, NJ

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.92 – $26.92/hour

Application window closes: 01/12/2027

Step into a key leadership role running the store when managers aren’t on site. You’ll supervise the crew, handle opening/closing, help customers, and keep shelves stocked and signed correctly.

Employer: Circle BMW (Circle Motor Group)

(Circle Motor Group) Location: Eatontown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join an award-winning BMW service team as the main link between customers and the service department. Ideal if you have prior Service Advisor experience (luxury brands a plus), strong communication skills, and want solid benefits plus room to grow in a high-volume dealership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.