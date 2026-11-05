🛒 Eatontown NJ Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles With Solid Pay

Eatontown’s retail scene is busy right now—food spots and national brands are hiring and offering steady hours plus perks. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wild Fork

Wild Fork Location: Eatontown, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour + bonus potential

Why it’s interesting: Work in a specialty food store where you share cooking tips, help guests pick out meats and meals, and keep the store stocked and clean. Includes monthly bonus plan, 401(k) with match, PTO, and fun culinary perks like free products and store allowance.

Employer: Habit Burger & Grill

Location: Eatontown, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Why it’s interesting: Front-of-house role taking orders, running the register, and keeping the dining room welcoming. Comes with 401(k) with 100% match, free/discounted meals, and growth paths if you want more hours or responsibility.

Employer: Nordstrom Rack

Location: Eatontown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.75 – $41.25/hour

Why it’s interesting: Full-time tailoring role doing fittings and alterations for Nordstrom Rack shoppers, using your sewing skills in a busy store. Offers medical/vision/dental, retirement, PTO, merchandise discount, and possible bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and flexible schedules that might fit your week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.