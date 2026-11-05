💰 Eaton County sets up $100K Local Tax Defense Fund

💰 Eaton County creates $100K fund to defend local tax base

Eaton County has set up a new Local Tax Defense Fund (LTDF) with $100,000 to help townships, cities, and villages pay for defending property tax appeals from large commercial and industrial owners.

Property tax appeals can cost local communities tens of thousands of dollars in legal, appraisal, and expert fees. When big appeals win, taxable values drop for good, which can cut funding for local governments, schools, and public safety and shift more of the tax load onto homeowners and small businesses.

Key details:

Local units can be reimbursed up to $10,000 for every $50,000 in eligible defense costs.

in eligible defense costs. Per request cap: $10,000

Per appeal cap: $30,000

Per community per fiscal year cap: $50,000 (more only if approved by the Ways and Means Committee )

(more only if approved by the ) If a community later recovers its defense costs in a settlement, it must repay the County , putting money back into the fund.

, putting money back into the fund. Only local governments can apply; individual residents and property owners cannot apply directly .

can apply; . The fund uses County General Fund Balance above the 15% reserve target, so it does not require new taxes or service cuts.

The County Controller/Administrator will manage the fund and report to the Board of Commissioners twice a year.