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4 Morning Exercises That Build Leg Power Faster Than Squats After 70
By Jarrod Nobbe,13 days ago
Leg power is strength that moves fast. You can have enough strength to stand from a chair, but power determines how quickly your legs can produce that force when a movement needs speed. After 70, that quality deserves as much attention in your training as maintaining basic strength. Power tends to fade when your routine moves too slowly. I see that with older adults who are still plenty strong but haven't done anything explosive in years. Once we reintroduce faster movements at the right level, the goal is to keep each rep crisp and controlled instead of chasing fatigue. That's how I'd approach this morning routine. Squats can keep building the strength underneath your power, while jumps and swings teach you to use that strength faster. Start with low reps, take enough rest to keep the speed up, and use the easier variations whenever impact needs to come down.
1. Pogo JumpsPogo jumps teach the lower legs to produce force quickly with very little setup. The movement comes mostly from the ankles, so each contact with the floor should be brief and springy. Keep the jumps low and stop the set once the bounce starts slowing down. Muscles Trained: Calves, ankles, quads. How to Do It
- Stand tall with your feet about hip-width apart.
- Keep your knees slightly bent.
- Push through the balls of your feet.
- Jump a few inches off the floor.
- Land softly on the balls of your feet.
- Rebound into the next jump.
2. Squat JumpA squat jump takes the strength you already use in a squat and asks you to express it much faster. Driving out of the bottom position teaches your thighs and glutes to produce force quickly. Keep the rep count low enough that every jump still has some pop. Muscles Trained: Quads, glutes, calves, hamstrings. How to Do It
- Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart.
- Sit your hips back into a comfortable squat.
- Bend your knees.
- Drive through your feet.
- Jump straight up.
- Land softly and reset before the next rep.
3. Mini Skater JumpPower isn't only useful straight ahead. Mini skater jumps add a small amount of lateral force to the session and ask one leg to accept your weight before pushing you back the other way. Keep the distance short at first so you can own the landing before adding more speed. Muscles Trained: Glutes, quads, calves, outer hips. How to Do It
- Stand with your knees slightly bent.
- Push off your left foot.
- Hop a short distance to your right.
- Land softly on your right foot.
- Push back toward your left side.
- Continue alternating with controlled landings.
4. Kettlebell SwingThe kettlebell swing lets you train power without leaving the floor. Your hips must extend quickly to move the bell, which forces the glutes and hamstrings to produce force much faster than during a slow hinge. Your arms guide the kettlebell, but your hips drive the movement. Muscles Trained: Glutes, hamstrings, core, upper back. How to Do It
- Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart.
- Hold a kettlebell with both hands.
- Push your hips backward and let the bell travel between your legs.
- Drive your feet into the floor.
- Snap your hips forward to swing the kettlebell.
- Let the bell return naturally into the next hinge.
Keep Your Leg Power After 70
Power training works best when you're fresh enough to move with speed. A few quality sets two to three days per week can go a long way, especially when you continue building basic leg strength alongside them.
- Keep the reps low: Stop before fatigue noticeably slows the movement.
- Rest between sets: Power needs more recovery than a typical endurance circuit.
- Use lower-impact versions when needed: Fast squats and calf raises can still train speed without jumping.
- Keep strength work in the week: Stronger legs give you more force to express quickly.
- Progress the movement first: Add height or distance only after the landing feels controlled.
- Treat the morning as practice: You don't need to finish exhausted for the session to be effective.
References
- Steves, Claire J et al. "Kicking Back Cognitive Ageing: Leg Power Predicts Cognitive Ageing after Ten Years in Older Female Twins." Gerontology vol. 62,2 (2016): 138-49. doi:10.1159/000441029
- Strollo, S. E et al. "A review of the relationship between leg power and selected chronic disease in older adults." The Journal of Nutrition, Health & Aging, vol. 19,2 (2015): 240-8. doi:10.1007/s12603-014-0528-y
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