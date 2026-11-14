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1. Pogo Jumps

Stand tall with your feet about hip-width apart. Keep your knees slightly bent. Push through the balls of your feet. Jump a few inches off the floor. Land softly on the balls of your feet. Rebound into the next jump.

2. Squat Jump

Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart. Sit your hips back into a comfortable squat. Bend your knees. Drive through your feet. Jump straight up. Land softly and reset before the next rep.

3. Mini Skater Jump

Stand with your knees slightly bent. Push off your left foot. Hop a short distance to your right. Land softly on your right foot. Push back toward your left side. Continue alternating with controlled landings.

4. Kettlebell Swing

Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart. Hold a kettlebell with both hands. Push your hips backward and let the bell travel between your legs. Drive your feet into the floor. Snap your hips forward to swing the kettlebell. Let the bell return naturally into the next hinge.

Keep Your Leg Power After 70

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Keep the reps low: Stop before fatigue noticeably slows the movement.

Stop before fatigue noticeably slows the movement. Rest between sets: Power needs more recovery than a typical endurance circuit.

Power needs more recovery than a typical endurance circuit. Use lower-impact versions when needed: Fast squats and calf raises can still train speed without jumping.

Fast squats and calf raises can still train speed without jumping. Keep strength work in the week: Stronger legs give you more force to express quickly.

Stronger legs give you more force to express quickly. Progress the movement first: Add height or distance only after the landing feels controlled.

Add height or distance only after the landing feels controlled. Treat the morning as practice: You don't need to finish exhausted for the session to be effective.

References

Leg power is strength that moves fast. You can have enough strength to stand from a chair, but power determines how quickly your legs can produce that force when a movement needs speed. After 70, that quality deserves as much attention in your training as maintaining basic strength. Power tends to fade when your routine moves too slowly. I see that with older adults who are still plenty strong but haven't done anything explosive in years. Once we reintroduce faster movements at the right level, the goal is to keep each rep crisp and controlled instead of chasing fatigue. That's how I'd approach this morning routine. Squats can keep building the strength underneath your power, while jumps and swings teach you to use that strength faster. Start with low reps, take enough rest to keep the speed up, and use the easier variations whenever impact needs to come down.Pogo jumps teach the lower legs to produce force quickly with very little setup. The movement comes mostly from the ankles, so each contact with the floor should be brief and springy. Keep the jumps low and stop the set once the bounce starts slowing down.Calves, ankles, quads.Perform 2 to 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds.Calf raise to quick drop, assisted pogo jump, lower pogo jump.Keep the jumps low and focus on a quick rebound from the floor.A squat jump takes the strength you already use in a squat and asks you to express it much faster. Driving out of the bottom position teaches your thighs and glutes to produce force quickly. Keep the rep count low enough that every jump still has some pop.Quads, glutes, calves, hamstrings.Perform 2 to 4 sets of 4 to 6 reps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds.Fast bodyweight squat, squat to calf raise, low squat jump.Reset after each landing so the next rep stays sharp.Power isn't only useful straight ahead. Mini skater jumps add a small amount of lateral force to the session and ask one leg to accept your weight before pushing you back the other way. Keep the distance short at first so you can own the landing before adding more speed.Glutes, quads, calves, outer hips.Perform 2 to 3 sets of 5 to 8 reps per side. Rest for 60 seconds.Side step with push-off, supported skater hop, wider mini skater jump.Stick each landing before pushing back the other direction.The kettlebell swing lets you train power without leaving the floor. Your hips must extend quickly to move the bell, which forces the glutes and hamstrings to produce force much faster than during a slow hinge. Your arms guide the kettlebell, but your hips drive the movement.Glutes, hamstrings, core, upper back.Perform 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds.Kettlebell deadlift, low kettlebell swing, lighter two-hand swing.Drive the kettlebell with your hips instead of lifting it with your arms.Power training works best when you're fresh enough to move with speed. A few quality sets two to three days per week can go a long way, especially when you continue building basic leg strength alongside them.

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