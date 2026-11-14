undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fitness
4 Standing Exercises That Build Muscle Definition Faster Than Gym Classes After 70
By Alexa Mellardo,13 days ago
It's never too late to start building muscle. Plus, strengthening your muscles is good for your overall health, daily function, independence, and longevity. Muscle definition isn't about being vain; it's about staying strong. "Maintaining muscle mass as we age is as much about strength as it is about preserving our ability to interact with the world as we desire. Whether that's preventing ourselves from falling, moving heavy stuff, [or] getting up from the floor after playing with grandkids … There's no reason that life has to be less enjoyable as we age. Muscle mass is one way to assure this is the case," explains Gabriel Ettenson, MS, PT, Chief Medical Advisor at Hypervibe and Co-Founder of Sage Space. You can define muscle and build strength in your 70s and beyond, and we have just the right plan to help kick off your mission. We spoke with experts, and below are four standing exercises you can do to help sculpt strong muscles after 70. "I like standing exercises because they allow us to work on strength while incorporating balance, coordination, and posture. Instead of training a muscle in isolation, we can challenge someone to maintain their balance, control their body position, and move with purpose at the same time," says Erik Pride, Personal Trainer at Pride Fitness.
1. Goblet Squats"Goblet squats are great for strengthening the legs and glutes, which are important for getting up from a chair, climbing stairs, and maintaining independence," Pride explains.
- Stand tall with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width.
- Hold a dumbbell with both hands in front of your chest with your elbows pointing down and tucked in.
- Hinge at the hips and bend your knees to squat, keeping the weight in place.
- Squat as far as you can with a straight back.
- Push through your heels to return to the starting position.
2. Standing Band Rows"Standing resistance-band rows help strengthen the upper back and improve postural strength, especially for people who spend a lot of time sitting," Pride tells us.
- Start by anchoring a resistance band to a sturdy pole at chest level (or a doorknob).
- Stand tall, facing the anchor point.
- Hold the handles with both hands.
- Bend your elbows and pull the band toward your chest.
- Squeeze your shoulder blades together.
- Extend your arms back to the start position.
3. Standing Dumbbell Shoulder Press"Dumbbell shoulder presses can help maintain upper-body strength, as long as the individual has the shoulder mobility to perform them comfortably. For anyone with limited shoulder mobility, I would modify the movement rather than force the range," Pride points out.
- Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart.
- Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing forward.
- Press the weights overhead, extending your arms.
- Use control as you lower the weights back to shoulder height.
4. Calf Raises"Calf raises strengthen the lower legs and help with walking, push-off strength, and balance," Pride says.
- Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart, holding an optional lightweight dumbbell in each hand.
- Engage your core.
- Rise onto your toes slowly.
- Hold for 2 to 3 seconds at the top.
- Lower with control.
For more food news and healthy eating tips, join us over at EatThis.com.
8