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1. Goblet Squats

​​Stand tall with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width. Hold a dumbbell with both hands in front of your chest with your elbows pointing down and tucked in. Hinge at the hips and bend your knees to squat, keeping the weight in place. Squat as far as you can with a straight back. Push through your heels to return to the starting position.

2. Standing Band Rows

Start by anchoring a resistance band to a sturdy pole at chest level (or a doorknob). Stand tall, facing the anchor point. Hold the handles with both hands. Bend your elbows and pull the band toward your chest. Squeeze your shoulder blades together. Extend your arms back to the start position.

3. Standing Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing forward. Press the weights overhead, extending your arms. Use control as you lower the weights back to shoulder height.

4. Calf Raises

Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart, holding an optional lightweight dumbbell in each hand. Engage your core. Rise onto your toes slowly. Hold for 2 to 3 seconds at the top. Lower with control.

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