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Fitness
4 Wall Exercises That Restore Walking Strength Faster Than Treadmills After 70
By Alexa Mellardo,13 days ago
There are so many reasons why you shouldn't sleep on leg day. Strong legs are essential to keep you mobile and independent—especially as you age. But you don't need to hit the gym in order to reap the benefits of a solid leg workout. In fact, you don't even need to leave your home! We spoke with Pauline Chernyshova, certified trainer and fitness expert from FitMe fitness app, to learn how you can get started. Below are four wall exercises that can help restore walking strength faster than simply walking on a treadmill after 70. "Wall-supported exercises can provide benefits that a normal treadmill wouldn't offer. They bring functionality, strength, support, balance, and controlled external support. A treadmill is just a repetitive task, but it can be dangerous for those who don't feel confident in their balance. Ideally, a combination of treadmill and wall exercises would be greatly beneficial for improving muscle strength. Wall exercises also offer a stable surface, whereas a treadmill can be challenging for those who are afraid of using a constantly moving surface as a balance platform or core platform," Chernyshova explains.
1. Wall-Supported Body Weight Shift
- Stand tall facing a wall with your hands lightly resting against the surface.
- Assume a comfortably wide stance.
- Slowly transfer your body weight to one side by bending that knee and allowing the opposite leg to remain longer.
- Return to the center.
- Repeat on the other side.
2. Wall Pushups
- Begin standing tall, arms-length away from a wall.
- Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface.
- Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall.
- Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled.
3. Standing Wall March
- Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and your back pressed flat against the wall.
- Activate your core.
- Drive one knee up to your chest.
- Lower, and then lift the other knee up toward your chest.
- Continue to alternate in a marching fashion.
4. Wall-Supported Knee Bends and Extensions
- Stand tall facing a wall with your hands lightly resting on the surface for support.
- Place your feet hip-width apart.
- Slowly bend your knees slightly, lowering your body only to a comfortable distance.
- Then, straighten your knees to return to the start position.
- Do this 6 times.
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