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1. Wall-Supported Body Weight Shift

Stand tall facing a wall with your hands lightly resting against the surface. Assume a comfortably wide stance. Slowly transfer your body weight to one side by bending that knee and allowing the opposite leg to remain longer. Return to the center. Repeat on the other side.

2. Wall Pushups

Begin standing tall, arms-length away from a wall. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface. Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled.

3. Standing Wall March

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and your back pressed flat against the wall. Activate your core. Drive one knee up to your chest. Lower, and then lift the other knee up toward your chest. Continue to alternate in a marching fashion.

4. Wall-Supported Knee Bends and Extensions

Stand tall facing a wall with your hands lightly resting on the surface for support. Place your feet hip-width apart. Slowly bend your knees slightly, lowering your body only to a comfortable distance. Then, straighten your knees to return to the start position. Do this 6 times.

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