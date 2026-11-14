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1. Standing Cross-Body Knee Drives

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent, and your arms bent with your hands near your chest. Brace your core and bring one knee up and across your body toward the opposite elbow, rotating gently through your torso. Pause for one to two seconds where your knee and elbow meet. Return to a standing position with control (resist the urge to let your foot drop quickly.) Switch sides and repeat at a steady, controlled pace. Perform 10 to 12 reps per side for two to three sets, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

2. Bird Dogs

Get down on your hands and knees with your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Engage your core so your back stays flat and your hips remain level. Slowly extend one arm straight forward and your opposite leg straight back, reaching until both are roughly in line with your torso. Hold for one to two seconds while keeping your hips from tipping to one side. Return to the starting position with control, then switch to the other arm and leg. Complete 8 to 10 reps on each side for two to three sets, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

3. Standing Side Bends

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and a slight bend in your knees. Hold a light dumbbell or water bottle in one hand and let it rest at your side. Keeping your chest facing forward, slowly lean toward the side holding the weight while allowing it to slide down your leg. Pause for one to two seconds at the bottom of the movement without twisting your torso. Use your core, not momentum, to pull yourself back upright. Aim for 10 to 12 reps per side for two to three sets. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

4. Dead Bugs

Lie on your back with your knees bent and raised over your hips and your arms reaching straight up. Flex your core and press your lower back into the floor. Slowly extend one leg toward the floor while lowering the opposite arm overhead, keeping both a few inches off the ground. Stop before your lower back begins to arch, then return to the starting position with control. Switch to the other arm and leg. Perform 8 to 10 reps on each side for two to three sets, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

5. Marching With a Core Brace

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and your arms relaxed at your sides. Brace your stomach as though preparing for a gentle tap on your midsection. Lift one knee toward hip height, keeping your chest upright rather than leaning back. Lower your foot back down with control. Alternate legs in a steady marching rhythm while keeping your core engaged throughout. Continue for 30 to 45 seconds for two to three sets. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Think about how often your midsection gets worked in a day. Whether you're twisting to reach a seatbelt, steadying yourself as you carry groceries, or holding your body upright while you put on shoes, building and maintaining core strength becomes more essential than how flat your stomach looks after 65. Worse, if a flatter midsection is your only goal, sit-ups can't burn fat from your stomach at all. A systematic review with meta-analysis concluded that spot reduction of body fat in one area doesn't work, which is why so many people do endless crunches without results. A more productive health goal is to build core muscles below belly fat. How? According to a 2022 meta-analysis , resistance training can significantly improve muscle strength and quality in older adults with sarcopenia , the age-related loss of muscle that makes core strength a use-it-or-lose-it aspect of aging. The good news is you don't need a gym or fancy equipment to get started. The five moves below work your abs, obliques, and deep core muscles using mostly your body weight, plus a light dumbbell or water bottle for one of them. Best of all, you can do them daily from the comfort of your home home. To learn more, we chatted with, a certified personal trainer at OriGym , who put together the following list of his top five exercises that trim your midsection faster than sit-ups after 65.. Read on for the exercises and detailed instructions, and when you're done, check out these 4 Couch Exercises That Firm Sagging Arms Faster Than Gym Classes After 60 Up first is a dynamic standing move that puts your balance to the test as much as your abs. "Standing cross-body knee drives engage your abdominals and obliques while also challenging coordination," says Brady.Next up, we drop to the floor for a classic core stabilizing exercise. "Bird dogs strengthen the deep core muscles that help support the spine and improve posture," explains Brady."Standing side bends are a simple way to work the muscles along the sides of the torso," says Brady. Leaning slowly to one side against the resistance of a light weight makes the muscles along your torso work to control the movement and bring you back up.This core move engages your abs while also helping strengthen your back. "Dead bugs train your core while keeping your spine supported," explains Brady. "The goal is to move your limbs without letting your lower back lift.""Marching with a core brace adds gentle movement while encouraging the abdominal muscles to stabilize the body," says Brady. Just make sure to stand tall rather than leaning back while you lift your legs.

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