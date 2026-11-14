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Five restaurant chains famous for crispy shrimp po' boys.

Diners who love Cajun food have some great chains to choose from for absolutely delicious shrimp po’boys, gumbos, fish platters and more. These restaurants are known for authentic, flavorful seafood and sides, places where customers order their favorite items on repeat and rave about the food online. If you don’t necessarily live near an independent Cajun spot and really want cuisine that tastes like the real thing, the following eateries get it right every time: Here are five chains with the best shrimp po’boys, according to diners.

Off the Hook Cajun Seafood

Off the Hook Cajun Seafood/Facebook

Off the Hook Cajun Seafood has delicious Fried Gulf Shrimp Po’boys served on traditional Leidenheimer French bread. “I had the shrimp poboy and onion rings. The onion rings are nicely spiced and fried perfectly. The shrimp was obviously fresh and very tasty,” one diner said.

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Felix's Restaurant & Oyster Bar/Facebook

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar has several different shrimp options from the BBQ Shrimp Po’boy to the Fried Shrimp and Felix Special (shrimp and oyster). “The main dish was a half fried shrimp po boy and crawfish etouffe.The shrimp was cooked perfectly, they weren’t overcooked and the bread there is really good,” one diner shared.

The Chimes

Felix's Restaurant & Oyster Bar/Facebook

Diners at The Chimes can get a BBQ Shrimp Po’boy or a fried shrimp option. “The Shrimp poboy was cooked just right in a delicious sauce. The Catfish and Shrimp with Mac ‘n Cheese was perfectly cooked and presented with a savory sauce,” one fan said.

Acme Oyster House

Acme Oyster House/Facebook

Acme Oyster House has both grilled and fried shrimp po’boys. “Then came the po’ boy, and that’s where they really showed out. Loaded with crispy fried seafood, piled high on fresh bread, and not skimpy at all,” one diner raved. “Every bite had that perfect crunch followed by juicy, flavorful seafood. Messy in the best way possible.”

The Original Oyster House

The Original Oyster House/Facebook

The Original Oyster House has tasty Shrimp Po’ Boys, platters, popcorn shrimp, and more. “Outstanding food and excellent service. We came twice during our week visit. Our kids loved the chicken sandwich and we loved the shrimp po boy and fried shrimp basket,” one diner shared.