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Chefs reveal which grocery store rotisserie chickens are worth buying.

Few grocery store shortcuts are as convenient as a freshly prepared rotisserie chicken. Whether you’re making soup, tossing together a casserole, filling tacos, or putting together quesadillas and burritos, a store-bought rotisserie chicken can save you time in the kitchen while giving you plenty of meal options. Of course, not all grocery store rotisserie chickens are created equal. Some stand out for their seasoning and juicy meat, while others may fall short when it comes to flavor and texture. So, which ones are actually worth buying? Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite grocery store rotisserie chickens.

Whole Foods Market Lemon Herb Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Foods Market

If you’re trying to keep your grocery shopping simple and prefer products with recognizable ingredients, Whole Foods Market’s Lemon Herb Rotisserie Chicken is worth a look. It’s part of the retailer’s Paleo-friendly selection, making it an option for shoppers who pay attention to how their prepared foods fit into their eating preferences. Daniel Edlund, Le Cordon Bleu-trained private chef and head chef at Scott Roeb Catering, highly recommends it. “The seasoning is parsley, shallots, thyme, lemon juice, sea salt, olive oil, sage and rosemary, and nothing else, which is what you’d rub on a chicken at home,” he says. “Whole Foods’ plain bird lists 55 mg of sodium per 3 oz, a fraction of a typical supermarket rotisserie chicken, so the meat tastes like chicken rather than brine. That also makes it a better bird to pull the next day for salads and soup.”

Whole Foods Market Organic Tequila Lime Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Foods Market

Want to switch things up from the usual grocery store rotisserie chicken? Whole Foods Market’s Organic Tequila Lime Rotisserie Chicken offers a different flavor direction for shoppers who enjoy experimenting with their meals. It’s also a fun alternative when you’re planning a dinner with a Southwestern or Mexican-inspired theme. “Same organic chicken with a lime-forward seasoning – it’s the one to buy when the plan is tacos, a rice bowl or a chopped salad, because the lime keeps it bright even cold from the fridge,” says Chef Daniel.

Member’s Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken

Sam's Club

For around $5.00, you can serve a main dish without spending hours in the kitchen or breaking the bank. Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark rotisserie chicken is easy, tasty, and gets the seal of approval from Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. “It’s simple, well seasoned, and the meat stays juicy enough that you can put it on the table for dinner without doing much to it,” he says. “I also like that there’s usually enough left to turn into lunch the next day.”

Kroger’s Private Selection Classic Seasoned Whole Roasted Chicken

Kroger

Kroger’s Private Selection line offers shoppers a selection of premium-style grocery products, including prepared foods that can make mealtime easier. Its Classic Seasoned Whole Roasted Chicken is a convenient option for anyone already doing their regular grocery shopping at Kroger and looking to pick up dinner along the way. “This one is more traditional, which I actually like for a rotisserie chicken,” says Dozus. “You can eat it as-is, then use whatever is left for sandwiches, soup or another meal without a strong seasoning getting in the way.”

Whole Foods Market Original Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Foods Market

The third Whole Foods recommendation is the Original Rotisserie Chicken. Daniel P. Craig, cooking and baking expert and founder of Kitchendeets.com, loves it for the simple seasoning with just black and sea salt so you can taste the chicken. “The meat stays tender and juicy under golden skin,” he says. “The birds are also raised to Global Animal Partnership welfare standards, which I can say with a clear conscience when I’m cooking for someone else. The best rotisserie chicken tastes like chicken. If the label reads like a spice cabinet, someone is hiding something.”