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Chefs share their favorite spots for this classic Southern breakfast.

Biscuits and gravy are one of those natural pairings that give you comfort on the first bite. With fluffy, freshly baked biscuits covered in creamy sausage gravy, this classic Southern breakfast has become a fan favorite. While it’s easy to find on menus, not every restaurant gets the combination quite right. The biscuits should be satisfying, the gravy should have plenty of flavor, and the two should come together in a way that makes the dish worth ordering again. To find out which restaurants are serving up biscuits and gravy worth trying, Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, shares her top five chain restaurants.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel

For Southern-style food that rivals homemade, Cracker Barrel is unbeatable. It’s a top spot for Buchanan. “The buttermilk biscuits are baked until golden, with a soft, fluffy center that’s perfect for soaking up the savory sawmill gravy,” she explains. “Add bacon or sausage on the side, and you’ve got a traditional country breakfast.”

Bob Evans

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is another chain that puts a homestyle spin on its menu and fans can’t get enough. “The gravy has a creamy texture with plenty of savory sausage flavor, and the biscuits are soft enough to soak it up,” says Buchanan. “It’s a particularly good choice if you enjoy a thicker, sausage-filled gravy.”

Hardee’s

Hardee's

Hardee’s may be better known for its burgers and breakfast sandwiches, but the chain also has a dedicated following for its daily freshly made biscuits. “Hardee’s makes its biscuits from scratch, and that makes a big difference to its Biscuit ‘N’ Gravy,” says Buchanan. “The biscuits have a buttery flavor and a tender, flaky texture, while the sausage gravy adds plenty of peppery, savory flavor. It’s an impressive breakfast option for a fast-food chain.”

Bojangles

Bojangles

Bojangles has deep roots in the Southeast, where its menu draws inspiration from traditional Southern cooking, which Buchanan appreciates. “Bojangles is known for its made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, and the Southern Gravy Biscuit is a great way to enjoy them,” she says. “The biscuits have golden tops and soft, buttery centers, while the country-style gravy adds plenty of savory flavor. The biscuits are substantial enough to hold up under a generous serving of gravy.”

Denny’s

Denny's

One of the biggest advantages of dining at Denny’s is that you don’t have to plan your breakfast around the clock. The longtime diner chain is known for its extensive breakfast menu and casual, no-frills atmosphere, making it a convenient option whether you’re starting your morning early or craving breakfast later in the day. “Denny’s keeps its biscuits and gravy traditional, serving warm biscuits covered in creamy sausage gravy,” she says. “The gravy has a savory, peppery flavor, and the soft biscuits soak up plenty of it. Being able to order breakfast throughout the day is another reason Denny’s is a popular choice for this dish.”