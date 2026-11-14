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Discover five popular seafood spots serving top-rated crab cakes and slaw.

Crab cakes are not just the perfect appetizer but a solid meal when you add extra sides like fried and coleslaw. No seafood feast is complete without tangy, creamy slaw, and the crunchy texture perfectly complements the savory, flakey crab cakes. There’s no wrong way to enjoy crab cakes whether it’s a sandwich or a platter, and diners will go out of their way for the best cakes packed with real crab and not just mostly fillers. If you’re craving amazing seafood and sides, here are five chains with the best crab cakes and coleslaw, according to fans.

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime/Instagram

Ocean Prime has a Jumbo Lump Crab Cake served with sweet and sour slaw and horseradish mustard aioli. “Great food and atmosphere. The salads alone are huge. The crab cake is phenomenal,” one diner said. “The staff are friendly and attentive. I wished we could’ve tried desert but we were so stuffed from our lunch!”

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods diners can enjoy the signature Crab Cake (made with lump crab) with a side of coleslaw. “The entire table ordered crab cakes and omg! The crab cakes were the star of the show,” one fan said. “I’m afraid that they have ruined crab cakes for me as I know I won’t get them as fresh back at home. There was like no filler in them as a crab cake should be.”

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack has a crab cake dinner plate and the East Coast Platter, which comes with crab cakes, bacon-wrapped shrimp filled with seafood stuffing, cheese and jalapenos, fish and chips, clam strips and coleslaw.

Mr. and Mrs. Crab

Mr. and Mrs. Crab/Facebook

Diners at Mr. and Mrs. Crab can enjoy crab cakes with a side of coleslaw. “I decided to custom make my boil as I have some seafood allergies and it came out amazing. The sauces are flavorful and the seafood was piping hot! We also decided to try the crab cakes and those were good as well,” one fan shared.

Eddie V’s

Eddie V’s/Facebook

Eddie V’s signature Jumbo Lump Crab Cake has a golden panko crust and is served with a creamy remoulade sauce. “Oysters are always a must – Misty points were on the menu, AMAZING flavor. Crab cake – hands down the best crab cake anywhere, so much crab, not a ton of breading,” one diner shared.