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1. Wall Planks

Begin by standing tall facing a wall, about arm's length away from the surface. Place your palms flat against the wall at shoulder level, shoulder-distance apart. Walk your feet back until your body is straight from head to heels. Brace your core and squeeze your glutes, holding for 20 to 30 seconds.

2. Standing Wall Knee Drive

Begin standing tall, facing a wall with your hands placed on it for support. Activate your abdominals as you slowly bring one knee in toward your chest. Lower with control. Alternate legs for 10 to 12 reps on each side.

3. Wall Pushups

Begin standing tall, arms-length away from a wall. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface. Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled. Perform 10 to 15 reps.

4. Wall Sits With Abdominal Bracing

Stand tall with your back pressed against a wall. Slide down until your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle as if you're sitting in a chair. Keeping your feet planted, gently tighten your abs and hold for 15 to 30 seconds. Hold the position for 15 to 30 seconds.

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