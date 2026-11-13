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Fitness
4 Wall Exercises That Build a 6-Pack Faster Than Sit-Ups After 60
By Alexa Mellardo,8 days ago
Let's be honest: six-packs are pretty amazing. It tells the world—or everyone at the gym—that you are focused on building a fit physique and supporting your overall well-being. But it's not something that's achieved overnight—it involves hard work and dedication. We spoke with Nonna Gleyzer, Celebrity Pilates Trainer and Fitness Expert, who shares four wall exercises you can do that can help build a six-pack faster than sit-ups alone after 60. "Getting older doesn't mean getting weaker is inevitable. Our bodies are remarkably responsive to movement and strength training, even in our 60s, 70s, and beyond," explains Gleyzer. "Your core is so much more than your abs. It's the group of muscles that supports your spine, pelvis, and entire midsection. You use these muscles every time you stand up from a chair, carry groceries, reach for something on a shelf, or simply walk down the street. A strong core helps you stand taller, move with more confidence, and maintain better balance. It can also help reduce unnecessary strain on your back."
1. Wall Planks"I love this exercise because it engages your entire core without putting unnecessary pressure on your lower back. You're teaching your abdominal muscles to support your spine, which is exactly what we need them to do in everyday life," Gleyzer tells us.
- Begin by standing tall facing a wall, about arm's length away from the surface.
- Place your palms flat against the wall at shoulder level, shoulder-distance apart.
- Walk your feet back until your body is straight from head to heels.
- Brace your core and squeeze your glutes, holding for 20 to 30 seconds.
2. Standing Wall Knee Drive"This is a fantastic way to work your abdominal muscles while challenging your balance and coordination. The trick is to move slowly. I always say that momentum is not your friend when you're trying to build strength," Gleyzer says.
- Begin standing tall, facing a wall with your hands placed on it for support.
- Activate your abdominals as you slowly bring one knee in toward your chest.
- Lower with control.
- Alternate legs for 10 to 12 reps on each side.
3. Wall Pushups"People think pushups are just for your arms, but they're also wonderful for your core. Your abdominal muscles have to work to keep your body stable and aligned throughout the movement. You're strengthening your upper body and core at the same time," Gleyzer notes.
- Begin standing tall, arms-length away from a wall.
- Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface.
- Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall.
- Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled.
- Perform 10 to 15 reps.
4. Wall Sits With Abdominal Bracing"This is one of my favorites because you're working your legs and core together. Strong legs and a strong core are an incredibly important combination for staying mobile and independent as we age," Gleyzer says.
- Stand tall with your back pressed against a wall.
- Slide down until your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle as if you're sitting in a chair.
- Keeping your feet planted, gently tighten your abs and hold for 15 to 30 seconds.
- Hold the position for 15 to 30 seconds.
For more food news and healthy eating tips, join us over at EatThis.com.
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