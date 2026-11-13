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1. Lateral Step-Down

Stand sideways on a low step. Keep your inside foot fully planted. Let your outside leg hang off the edge. Bend the knee of the standing leg. Lower the free heel toward the floor. Press through the standing foot to return to the top.

2. Low-Box Step-Up

Stand facing a low stair or box. Place your right foot fully on top. Press through that foot. Step up until you're standing tall. Lower yourself with control. Complete your reps, then switch sides.

3. Heel-Elevated Glute Bridge

Lie on your back with your heels resting on a low step. Bend your knees. Press your heels into the step. Lift your hips from the floor. Stop when your hips are level. Lower with control and repeat.

4. Lateral Box Step-Up

Stand sideways beside a low stair or box. Place the foot closest to the step fully on top. Press through that leg. Step up onto the box. Lower yourself slowly. Finish your reps, then switch sides.

Keep Building Stronger Knees After 70

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Use the railing when needed: Support can help you load the legs without balance getting in the way.

Support can help you load the legs without balance getting in the way. Control the lowering phase: Slower descents can make step-downs and step-ups more challenging.

Slower descents can make step-downs and step-ups more challenging. Build range gradually: Increase the step height only when the current one feels comfortable.

Increase the step height only when the current one feels comfortable. Keep regular leg strength work in your week: Stair exercises pair well with squats and other lower-body movements.

Stair exercises pair well with squats and other lower-body movements. Train both sides evenly: Give each leg the same amount of quality work.

Give each leg the same amount of quality work. Back off if the knee hurts: Muscle effort is expected, but sharp or worsening joint pain is a reason to change the exercise.

References

Your knees don't have muscles of their own, so their strength depends on the muscles around them . After 70, the quads and glutes need enough strength to control your body weight as the knee bends and straightens. When those muscles lose capacity, the joint can start to feel less dependable, even if nothing has changed structurally. I see that often when coaching older adults. A regular squat might look fine, but once we ask one leg to control a step-down or climb onto a box , weaknesses become much easier to spot. That's why I like stair work when the goal is to build more confidence and strength around the knee. Squats still deserve a place in a lower-body program, but they load both legs at once. Stair exercises let you put more attention on one side and spend extra time controlling the lowering phase, which can make the quads work especially hard. You can also adjust the step height to match the strength you have right now. The four movements below approach knee strength from a few useful angles without making the routine complicated. Start with a low step and use support when you need it, then increase the range or resistance once the movement feels solid.Lateral step-downs put a lot of attention on the quad of the leg that stays on the step. That leg has to control your body as you lower, which makes the downward phase especially valuable for rebuilding strength around the knee. Keep the step low enough that you can own the entire descent.Quads, glutes, calves.Perform 2 to 3 sets of 6 to 10 reps per side. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds.Shorter-range step-down, supported step-down, slower eccentric step-down.Lower only as far as you can without losing control of the standing knee.Step-ups train the knee through the job it performs all the time: producing force as you rise. Using a low step keeps the range manageable while still making one leg do most of the work. As your strength improves, you can gradually increase the height or add light resistance.Quads, glutes, hamstrings, calves.Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps per side. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds.Supported step-up, lower step-up, dumbbell step-up.Let the leg on the step lift you instead of pushing hard off the floor.Knee strength also depends on enough support from the backs of your legs. Elevating your heels on a stair changes the bridge enough to engage the hamstrings while the glutes still do most of the work. Stronger hips help the lower body share force more effectively instead of making the knees do everything.Glutes, hamstrings, core.Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds.Floor glute bridge, paused heel-elevated bridge, single-leg heel-elevated bridge.Press through your heels without letting your lower back arch at the top.Turning sideways changes how your hips control the leg as you step up. The quads still produce plenty of force, while the outer hip works harder to keep the knee and pelvis controlled. That makes this a useful complement to the forward step-up without simply repeating the same movement.Quads, glutes, outer hips, calves.Perform 2 to 3 sets of 6 to 10 reps per side. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds.Supported lateral step-up, lower lateral step-up, dumbbell lateral step-up.Keep the knee of the working leg lined up with your foot as you rise.You don't need a tall staircase or heavy weights to make these exercises useful. Start with a height you can control and let better strength earn the next progression.

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