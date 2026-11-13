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1. Power Sit-to-Stands

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-distance apart. Cross your arms over your chest so that your hands are resting on your shoulders. Lean slightly forward, press through your feet, and quickly stand up tall. Use control to slowly sit back down for a count of 3 to 6 seconds.

2. Power Step-Ups

Begin by standing tall, facing a 6- to 8-inch step. Place your left foot firmly onto the surface, keeping your core engaged and chest tall. Press through your left heel to briskly lift your body until your left leg is straight and you're standing on the surface. Use control to lower back to the start position. Perform 10 to 20 reps on each side.

3. Countertop Heel Pumps

Begin standing tall, holding onto a sturdy kitchen counter for support. As quickly as you can, push up off of your heels so you're balancing on your toes. Slowly lower. Continue the pumping motion.

4. Seated Toe Raises

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart on the ground. Keep your heels on the ground as you lift your toes up. Quickly tap your toes up and down as if you're keeping time with the music. Continue to tap with control.

5. Standing Hip Abductions

Begin standing tall facing a wall with your feet hip-width apart. Place both hands lightly on the surface for support, if needed. Brace your core. Shift your body weight onto one leg and slowly kick the other leg straight behind you. Squeeze the glute of the working leg, holding for 1 second at the top. Return to the start position. Switch sides.

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