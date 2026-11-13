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Fitness
4 Wall Exercises That Flatten Middle-Age Spread Faster Than Crunches After 60
By Alexa Mellardo,7 days ago
Aging is not always kind. In fact, the majority of adults in the U.S. might expect to accumulate between 10 to 25 pounds during their 20s and 40s due to reduced physical activity, eating habits, the natural loss of muscle, and hormonal shifts. As you age, your metabolism can also slow down. Hence, many individuals develop the dreaded middle-age spread. We spoke with Jennifer Scherer, MS, RDN, ACE-CPT, MES, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and the Founder & CEO of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio in Fredericksburg, Virginia, to learn four wall exercises that can help address middle-age spread faster than crunches after 60. "While we can't spot-reduce belly fat through specific exercises, we can strengthen the abdominal muscles, improve posture, and preserve muscle mass, all of which become increasingly important as we age," Scherer explains. According to Scherer, traditional crunches mainly emphasize spinal flexion, which means the ab muscles work to curl the upper body forward. Wall exercises give the abdominals a different kind of challenge, requiring them to stabilize the pelvis and spine while other parts of the body move. "This is particularly important because one of the primary functions of our core is to resist unwanted movement and provide stability," Scherer tells us. "These exercises [below] train the core in ways that more closely resemble everyday movement."
1. Wall Planks"This is one of my favorite exercises for older adults because it strengthens the core without requiring someone to get down on the floor," Scherer tells us. "Unlike crunches, which primarily emphasize spinal flexion, wall planks engage the abdominal muscles isometrically, meaning the muscles contract to stabilize the spine without significant movement. This recruits the rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, and obliques while encouraging the shoulders, hips, and trunk to work together."
- Begin by standing tall facing a wall, about arm's length away from the surface.
- Place your palms flat against the wall at shoulder level, shoulder-distance apart.
- Brace your core and squeeze your glutes.
- Hold the position for 15 to 30 seconds.
- Repeat 3 times.
2. Wall Pushups"The abdominal muscles must stabilize the torso throughout the movement, creating an integrated exercise that strengthens the chest, shoulders, arms, and core simultaneously," Scherer explains. "I particularly like this exercise because it trains the body to maintain spinal alignment while the arms are moving, something we do constantly throughout the day."
- Begin standing tall, arms-length away from a wall.
- Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface.
- Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall.
- Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled.
- Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.
3. Wall-Supported Knee Lifts"This exercise challenges the abdominal muscles while also improving hip strength and single-leg stability," Scherer says.
- Begin standing tall facing a wall with your feet hip-width apart.
- Have both hands resting lightly on the wall for support.
- Slowly lift your right knee up toward your waist, making sure to keep your torso steady.
- Pause for 1 to 2 seconds.
- Lower your foot with control.
- Alternate legs for 10 to 12 reps on each side, completing 2 sets.
4. Wall-Supported Squats"Wall-supported squats strengthen the quadriceps and glutes while requiring the abdominal muscles to stabilize the trunk. This is particularly important because maintaining lower-body muscle mass contributes to overall metabolic health and helps preserve functional independence," Scherer tells us.
- Begin standing tall with your back pressed against a wall and your hands on your hips.
- Activate your core.
- Bend your knees and slide down the wall to lower into a shallow squat.
- Descend until your thighs are parallel to the ground.
- Pause for 2 to 3 seconds.
- Press through your feet to rise back up.
- Perform 2 sets of 8 to 12 reps.
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