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1. Wall Planks

Begin by standing tall facing a wall, about arm's length away from the surface. Place your palms flat against the wall at shoulder level, shoulder-distance apart. Brace your core and squeeze your glutes. Hold the position for 15 to 30 seconds. Repeat 3 times.

2. Wall Pushups

Begin standing tall, arms-length away from a wall. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface. Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Wall-Supported Knee Lifts

Begin standing tall facing a wall with your feet hip-width apart. Have both hands resting lightly on the wall for support. Slowly lift your right knee up toward your waist, making sure to keep your torso steady. Pause for 1 to 2 seconds. Lower your foot with control. Alternate legs for 10 to 12 reps on each side, completing 2 sets.

4. Wall-Supported Squats

Begin standing tall with your back pressed against a wall and your hands on your hips. Activate your core. Bend your knees and slide down the wall to lower into a shallow squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Pause for 2 to 3 seconds. Press through your feet to rise back up. Perform 2 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

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