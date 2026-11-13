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Fitness
Trainers Agree: After 60, the Squat Is the Safest Way to Rebuild Muscle, If You Do It This Way
By Alexa Mellardo,4 days ago
Everyone naturally loses muscle mass as they age without regular resistance training—it's simply one of those facts life brings. That's why it's essential to make building muscle part of your lifestyle. After all, you want to continue to live life as you know it. Whether that means going on a picturesque, moderate intensity hike with friends, dancing at a loved one's wedding, or traveling abroad, solid lower-body strength is essential to do the things you love. But how do you get started? We spoke with trainers who all agree that after 60, the squat may be the safest way to rebuild muscle. We have just the way to do it! "Squats are particularly beneficial because they are a compound exercise, meaning they work several muscle groups at the same time. This makes them an efficient way to build and maintain strength, particularly as we get older and preserving muscle becomes increasingly important," explains Bruno Pontes, an ACSM and AFAA-certified personal trainer at Muscle Booster. "Beyond muscle development, squats help improve functional strength as they simulate everyday activities such as getting up from a chair. They can also help improve balance, coordination and lower-body mobility, all of which are important for reducing the risk of falls and maintaining independence as we age." As with any fitness goal, consistency is key, in addition to gradually building up the difficulty as your confidence and strength improve.
Which Major Muscle Groups Do Squats Engage?
Squats mainly engage the hamstrings, quadriceps, and glutes, in addition to the abs and calves, which provide stability throughout the movement. "Each of these muscle groups plays an important role in everyday movement. The quadriceps help straighten the knees and are particularly important when standing up or climbing stairs. The glutes help extend the hips, providing power when walking, standing and moving uphill. Meanwhile, the hamstrings support hip and knee movement," Pontes tells us. RELATED: 4 Classic Exercises That Reverse Aging Faster Than Cardio
Start With Chair SquatsFor those who are new to exercise and older adults with limited mobility, knee discomfort, or balance concerns, trainers agree that using a solid chair for chair squats is a great place to kick off your muscle-building goals. "They are a particularly practical variation because they replicate an everyday movement while allowing people to use a chair as a reference point and a controlled stopping position," explains Pontes. Here's how to do it:
- Begin standing tall in front of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart.
- Slowly press your hips back and bend your knees until your glutes gently touch the chair.
- Push through your feet to rise back up to standing.
How to Safely ProgressOnce you feel comfortable performing chair squats, here's how to safely progress the exercise. "The most important thing is to start with a comfortable range of movement and prioritise control over depth or speed. There's no need to squat particularly low to gain benefits, especially when someone is new to exercise or returning after a period of inactivity," Pontes explains.
- Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes pointing slightly outward, if this feels comfortable.
- Keep your feet firmly planted on the ground, ensuring your knees stay in line with your toes.
- Relax your shoulders, lift your chest, and keep your spine neutral.
- Activate your core to support solid posture throughout the exercise.
- Gradually bend at the hips and knees, pressing your hips back as if you're about to sit down in a chair.
- Keep your heels planted on the ground as you descend.
- Lower as far as comfortable.
- Push through your whole foot to rise back up to standing, straightening your hips and knees in a smooth, controlled motion.
- Squeeze your glutes at the top.
- Inhale as you lower into the squat, and exhale as you rise back up.
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