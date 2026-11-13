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Which Major Muscle Groups Do Squats Engage?

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Start With Chair Squats

Begin standing tall in front of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart. Slowly press your hips back and bend your knees until your glutes gently touch the chair. Push through your feet to rise back up to standing.

How to Safely Progress

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes pointing slightly outward, if this feels comfortable. Keep your feet firmly planted on the ground, ensuring your knees stay in line with your toes. Relax your shoulders, lift your chest, and keep your spine neutral. Activate your core to support solid posture throughout the exercise. Gradually bend at the hips and knees, pressing your hips back as if you're about to sit down in a chair. Keep your heels planted on the ground as you descend. Lower as far as comfortable. Push through your whole foot to rise back up to standing, straightening your hips and knees in a smooth, controlled motion. Squeeze your glutes at the top. Inhale as you lower into the squat, and exhale as you rise back up.

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