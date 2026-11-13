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Food & Drink
5 Cafeteria Chains With the Best Roast Beef, According to Diners
By Ferozan Mast,3 days ago
Cafeteria chains are excellent for no-frills, delicious food that isn't fancy but always hits the spot, and the biggest bonus of course is that you don't have to spend a fortune on a generous, filling plate of food. If you're looking for great roast beef specials, many of these chains have great options where you can get meat along with sides like bread, vegetables, and salad for a satisfying meal that won't break the bank: Here are five cafeteria chains with the best roast beef, according to diners.
1. S&S Cafeterias
S&S Cafeterias has delicious country-style steak, stews, chicken, and much more. "Catfish was tasty. Chopped steak with rice yummy, and the roast beef was good. Mexican cornbread the best," one diner shared.
2. MCL Restaurant & Bakery
MCL Restaurant & Bakery has homestyle classic dishes, including roast beef, that customers enjoy. "We had roast beef, chicken cordon Bleu, and the Parm crusted pork chop. All good," one diner said. RELATED: 5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Roast Beef in America, According to Diners
3. Lizard's Thicket
Lizard's Thicket has excellent roast beef, beef stew, and other down-home classics on the menu. "Our favorite spot to fill up after visiting the zoo! Delicious food, sweet tea, and desserts. My kids love to eat here (2 & 5). It's almost worth the 2 hour drive just to come here and eat!" one fan said.
4. Piccadilly Restaurants
Piccadilly Restaurants has roast beef and sides diners love. "Generous portion of really tender roast beef with optional au jus. You get a choice of 2 hot or cold sides. I chose classic mashed potatoes and broccoli along with garlic toast. The meal was on par with many restaurants," one diner said, sharing a picture of their meal.
5. Luby's
Luby's has a fan-favorite dish called The LuAnn, a classic meat-and-three which sometimes comes with roast beef as the protein. "I Love Luby's Roast Beef! With mashed potatoes and broccoli," one diner shared. Guests also rave about the liver and onions.
For more food news and healthy eating tips, join us over at EatThis.com.
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