5 Cafeteria Chains With the Best Roast Beef, According to Diners

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1. S&S Cafeterias

S&S Cafeterias/Instagram

2. MCL Restaurant & Bakery

MCL Restaurant & Bakery

3. Lizard's Thicket

Lizard's Thicket/Facebook

4. Piccadilly Restaurants

eatpiccadilly/Instagram

5. Luby's

Luby's/Facebook

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