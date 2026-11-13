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5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Shrimp and Cornbread, According to Diners
By Ferozan Mast,3 days ago
Fried shrimp and cornbread is a classic Southern combo popular across the country. Diners usually include sauces and salads with this seafood dish, resulting in one of the most delicious meals you can get. Whether it's a cornbread loaf or small muffins, customers rave about these down-home menu items and order them on repeat. If you're in the mood for perfectly breaded and battered shrimp fried to perfection and freshly baked cornbread that tastes homemade, the following spots are worth a visit: Here are five chains with the best fried shrimp and cornbread, according to fans.
1. Georgia's Restaurant
Diners at Georgia's Restaurant can opt for the Shrimp Basket or Shrimp Po'boy with a side of cornbread baked to order. "The corn bread is so delicious, I should have asked for more. I'm looking forward to going back soon!" one diner shared.
2. Famous Dave's
Famous Dave's has both delicious corn bread muffins and Southern Fried Shrimp for guests to enjoy. "The food was delicious, taste fresh. The corn bread was one of our favorites. Will definitely return," one fan said. RELATED: 5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Shrimp and Collard Greens, According to Diners
3. The Potters House Soul Food Bistro
The Potters House Soul Food Bistro has a Fried Shrimp plate, which comes with the choice of two sides, cornbread, or dinner rolls. "The soul food bistro is a soul food staple in Jacksonville, Florida. The authentic entree options with the legendary sides of collard greens, mac n cheese, yams and cornbread that literally soothes the soul," one diner said.
4. Ray's Chicken & Fish
Ray's Chicken & Fish diners can get fried shrimp or shrimp and fish combos with a side of cornbread. "LOVE LOVE LOOOOOOOVEEEEE THE FOOD!!!! I got the shrimp and snapper two way combo and the shrimp was so fall off the tall delicious!!!" one fan shared.
5. Gus's BBQ
Head to Gus's BBQ for Cajun Popcorn Shrimp and Cast Iron Cornbread. "The service was amazing, our server recommended the cornbread as an appetizer and it did not disappoint. So flavorful and gluten-free!" one diner said.
For more food news and healthy eating tips, join us over at EatThis.com.