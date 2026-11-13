5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Shrimp and Cornbread, According to Diners

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1. Georgia's Restaurant

Georgia’s Restaurant

2. Famous Dave's

famousdaves/Instagram

3. The Potters House Soul Food Bistro

The Potters House Soul Food Bistro

4. Ray's Chicken & Fish

Ray's Chicken & Fish

5. Gus's BBQ

Gus's BBQ/Facebook

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