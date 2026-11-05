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5 Exercises That Restore the Hip Strength You Had at 40 After 65
By Jarrod Nobbe,3 days ago
Strong hips can make your whole lower body feel more capable. After 65, losing hip strength can make walking, climbing stairs, or getting up from the floor feel harder than it used to. In many ways, it's a use-it-or-lose-it situation. Muscles that stop getting challenged tend to lose strength, while regular resistance gives them a reason to keep adapting. Your "hips" are more than just the glutes. The muscles around the joint help extend the leg, move it out to the side, rotate it, and keep the pelvis steady while you're on one foot. That's why I wouldn't rely on one exercise and call it enough. A stronger hip needs work from multiple directions. This routine starts with a basic glute hold, then builds toward single-leg strength and lateral work. You'll also train the hinge pattern and the smaller muscles around the outside of the hip, giving you a well-rounded way to rebuild strength without needing a complicated setup.
1. Glute Bridge HoldA bridge hold is a simple place to start because it lets you load the glutes without much balance demand. Holding the top position keeps tension on the hips for longer, which gives you a solid strength base before moving into harder variations. Muscles Trained: Glutes, hamstrings, core. How to Do It
- Lie on your back with your knees bent.
- Place your feet flat on the floor about hip-width apart.
- Press through your heels.
- Lift your hips.
- Stop when your hips are level.
- Hold while breathing normally.
2. Side-Lying ClamshellClamshells shift the attention toward the smaller muscles along the outside of the hip. These muscles help control the thigh and support the pelvis, which becomes especially important when you shift your weight onto one leg. Keep the range small enough that the movement stays at the hip. Muscles Trained: Glute medius, glute minimus, hip rotators. How to Do It
- Lie on your side with your knees bent.
- Stack your hips and knees.
- Keep your feet together.
- Lift your top knee.
- Pause briefly.
- Lower slowly and repeat before switching sides.
3. Standing Hip HingeA lot of hip strength comes from learning to load the glutes and hamstrings while the knees stay only slightly bent. That's what the hip hinge teaches. Push the hips back, feel the tension build through the back of your legs, then stand by driving the hips forward. Muscles Trained: Glutes, hamstrings, core. How to Do It
- Stand with your feet about hip-width apart.
- Soften your knees.
- Place your hands on your hips or reach them forward.
- Push your hips backward.
- Let your torso tip forward while keeping your back neutral.
- Press through your feet and bring your hips forward to stand.
4. Single-Leg Glute BridgeOnce a regular bridge feels easy, taking one foot off the floor quickly increases the demand. The working side has to produce more force and keep the pelvis controlled on its own. Start with a shorter range if needed and build from there. Muscles Trained: Glutes, hamstrings, core. How to Do It
- Lie on your back with your knees bent.
- Plant your right foot firmly on the floor.
- Lift your left foot.
- Press through your right heel.
- Raise your hips until they're level.
- Lower with control and complete your reps before switching sides.
5. Mini-Band Lateral WalkFinish by getting the hips working side to side. Mini-band walks keep steady tension on the outer glutes as you step, building strength in a direction regular squats and bridges don't emphasize as much. Muscles Trained: Glutes, outer hips, quads. How to Do It
- Loop a mini band above your knees or around your ankles.
- Stand with your feet about hip-width apart.
- Bend your knees slightly.
- Step to the right.
- Follow with your left foot without letting the band go slack.
- Complete your reps, then switch directions.
Keep Building Hip Strength After 65
Hip strength returns with regular resistance and gradual progression. Use this routine two to four days per week and make the exercises harder as they start feeling easier.
- Add reps first: Build toward the top of each range before increasing resistance.
- Use bands when needed: Extra resistance can keep clamshells and lateral walks challenging.
- Progress the bridge work: Move from holds to single-leg variations as your hips get stronger.
- Keep the hinge in your week: Strong hamstrings and glutes help support the entire hip complex.
- Train both sides evenly: Give each leg the same amount of quality work.
- Stay consistent: A few focused sessions each week can rebuild a lot of strength over time.
References
- Lanza, Marcel B et al. "Systematic Review of the Importance of Hip Muscle Strength, Activation, and Structure in Balance and Mobility Tasks." Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation vol. 103,8 (2022): 1651-1662. doi:10.1016/j.apmr.2021.12.008
- Santamaría, Gema et al. "Effect of Hip Muscle Strengthening Exercises on Pain and Disability in Patients with Non-Specific Low Back Pain-A Systematic Review." Sports (Basel, Switzerland) vol. 11,9 167. 1 Sep. 2023, doi:10.3390/sports11090167
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