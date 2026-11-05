5 Exercises That Restore the Hip Strength You Had at 40 After 65

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1. Glute Bridge Hold

Lie on your back with your knees bent. Place your feet flat on the floor about hip-width apart. Press through your heels. Lift your hips. Stop when your hips are level. Hold while breathing normally.

2. Side-Lying Clamshell

Lie on your side with your knees bent. Stack your hips and knees. Keep your feet together. Lift your top knee. Pause briefly. Lower slowly and repeat before switching sides.

3. Standing Hip Hinge

Stand with your feet about hip-width apart. Soften your knees. Place your hands on your hips or reach them forward. Push your hips backward. Let your torso tip forward while keeping your back neutral. Press through your feet and bring your hips forward to stand.

4. Single-Leg Glute Bridge

Lie on your back with your knees bent. Plant your right foot firmly on the floor. Lift your left foot. Press through your right heel. Raise your hips until they're level. Lower with control and complete your reps before switching sides.

5. Mini-Band Lateral Walk

Loop a mini band above your knees or around your ankles. Stand with your feet about hip-width apart. Bend your knees slightly. Step to the right. Follow with your left foot without letting the band go slack. Complete your reps, then switch directions.

Keep Building Hip Strength After 65

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Add reps first: Build toward the top of each range before increasing resistance.

Build toward the top of each range before increasing resistance. Use bands when needed: Extra resistance can keep clamshells and lateral walks challenging.

Extra resistance can keep clamshells and lateral walks challenging. Progress the bridge work: Move from holds to single-leg variations as your hips get stronger.

Move from holds to single-leg variations as your hips get stronger. Keep the hinge in your week: Strong hamstrings and glutes help support the entire hip complex.

Strong hamstrings and glutes help support the entire hip complex. Train both sides evenly: Give each leg the same amount of quality work.

Give each leg the same amount of quality work. Stay consistent: A few focused sessions each week can rebuild a lot of strength over time.

References

Strong hips can make your whole lower body feel more capable . After 65, losing hip strength can make walking, climbing stairs, or getting up from the floor feel harder than it used to. In many ways, it's a use-it-or-lose-it situation. Muscles that stop getting challenged tend to lose strength, while regular resistance gives them a reason to keep adapting. Your "hips" are more than just the glutes. The muscles around the joint help extend the leg, move it out to the side, rotate it, and keep the pelvis steady while you're on one foot. That's why I wouldn't rely on one exercise and call it enough. A stronger hip needs work from multiple directions. This routine starts with a basic glute hold, then builds toward single-leg strength and lateral work. You'll also train the hinge pattern and the smaller muscles around the outside of the hip, giving you a well-rounded way to rebuild strength without needing a complicated setup.A bridge hold is a simple place to start because it lets you load the glutes without much balance demand. Holding the top position keeps tension on the hips for longer, which gives you a solid strength base before moving into harder variations.Glutes, hamstrings, core.Perform 2 to 3 holds of 20 to 30 seconds. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds.Shorter bridge hold, mini-band bridge hold, weighted bridge hold.Keep your hips level throughout the hold.Clamshells shift the attention toward the smaller muscles along the outside of the hip. These muscles help control the thigh and support the pelvis, which becomes especially important when you shift your weight onto one leg. Keep the range small enough that the movement stays at the hip.Glute medius, glute minimus, hip rotators.Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps per side. Rest for 30 seconds.Mini-band clamshell, slower clamshell, isometric clamshell hold.Stop the rep before your pelvis starts rolling backward.A lot of hip strength comes from learning to load the glutes and hamstrings while the knees stay only slightly bent. That's what the hip hinge teaches. Push the hips back, feel the tension build through the back of your legs, then stand by driving the hips forward.Glutes, hamstrings, core.Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps. Rest for 45 seconds.Supported hip hinge, dumbbell Romanian deadlift, slow-tempo hip hinge.Send your hips backward instead of turning the movement into a squat.Once a regular bridge feels easy, taking one foot off the floor quickly increases the demand. The working side has to produce more force and keep the pelvis controlled on its own. Start with a shorter range if needed and build from there.Glutes, hamstrings, core.Perform 2 to 3 sets of 6 to 10 reps per side. Rest for 45 seconds.Assisted single-leg bridge, regular bridge, single-leg bridge hold.Keep both sides of your pelvis level as you lift.Finish by getting the hips working side to side. Mini-band walks keep steady tension on the outer glutes as you step, building strength in a direction regular squats and bridges don't emphasize as much.Glutes, outer hips, quads.Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 steps per side. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds.Band above the knees, wider lateral steps, slower lateral walk.Keep steady tension on the band as you move.Hip strength returns with regular resistance and gradual progression. Use this routine two to four days per week and make the exercises harder as they start feeling easier.

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