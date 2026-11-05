4 Standing Exercises That Flatten Lower Belly Faster Than Walking After 65

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1. Standing Knee Raises

Start by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Hold onto the back of a sturdy chair or countertop for support. Lift your left knee up to hip height, pausing for a moment at the top and keeping your core engaged. Lower. Repeat with your right knee, holding it at the top for a moment before lowering. Maintain solid posture and steady breathing throughout. Perform 10 reps on each side.

2. Standing Cross-Body Crunches

Stand tall with your hands behind your head. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee. Return to the center. Bring your left elbow toward your right knee. Continue to alternate, engaging your obliques. Perform 10 reps on each side.

3. Standing Side Leg Raises

Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and hands on your hips or holding onto the back of a sturdy chair for support. Activate your core and shift your weight onto your left leg. Keep your right leg straight and toes pointed forward as you lift it out to the side as high as you're comfortably able to. Hold at the top for a moment before lowering. Perform 10 to 12 reps on each side.

4. Standing March With Overhead Reach

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Lift your left knee up to hip height while reaching your right arm overhead. Lower. Then, lift your right knee up to hip level while raising your left arm overhead. Lower. Maintain solid posture as you continue driving each knee up toward your chest while reaching the opposite arm high toward the ceiling.

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