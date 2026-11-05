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Fitness
4 Standing Exercises That Flatten Lower Belly Faster Than Walking After 65
By Alexa Mellardo,3 days ago
Walking is an excellent way to burn calories, strengthen your muscles and bones, and boost your cardiovascular fitness. While it's not possible to reduce fat in one specific area of the body, getting in your steps regularly can help reduce overall body fat. You may experience results even quicker by establishing a calorie deficit. But we're here with another way to achieve your fitness goals. We spoke with Nonna Gleyzer, Celebrity Pilates Trainer and Fitness Expert, who recommends four standing exercises you can do to tighten and tone your belly faster than walking after 65. "The first thing I tell people is to forget the idea that you need to get down on the floor and do hundreds of crunches to strengthen your stomach," Gleyzer tells us. "Some of my favorite core exercises are done standing—especially for my older clients … What I love about standing exercises is that you're training your muscles in the position you actually use throughout the day. You're teaching your body to stabilize itself, shift weight, and stay balanced. Walking is wonderful for cardiovascular health, but it doesn't challenge those muscles in quite the same way."
1. Standing Knee Raises
- Start by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart.
- Hold onto the back of a sturdy chair or countertop for support.
- Lift your left knee up to hip height, pausing for a moment at the top and keeping your core engaged.
- Lower.
- Repeat with your right knee, holding it at the top for a moment before lowering.
- Maintain solid posture and steady breathing throughout.
- Perform 10 reps on each side.
2. Standing Cross-Body Crunches"Don't rush! I want you to feel your waist muscles working. This exercise targets the obliques, improves coordination, and helps strengthen the muscles that support your spine," Gleyzer stresses.
- Stand tall with your hands behind your head.
- Bring your right elbow toward your left knee.
- Return to the center.
- Bring your left elbow toward your right knee.
- Continue to alternate, engaging your obliques.
- Perform 10 reps on each side.
3. Standing Side Leg Raises"People don't necessarily think of this as an abdominal exercise, but your core has to work to keep you stable. You're also strengthening your hips, which are so important for balance and preventing falls," Gleyzer says.
- Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and hands on your hips or holding onto the back of a sturdy chair for support.
- Activate your core and shift your weight onto your left leg.
- Keep your right leg straight and toes pointed forward as you lift it out to the side as high as you're comfortably able to.
- Hold at the top for a moment before lowering.
- Perform 10 to 12 reps on each side.
4. Standing March With Overhead Reach"This gets your core, arms, and legs working together while improving coordination. If reaching overhead is uncomfortable, keep your arms lower," Gleyzer explains.
- Begin standing tall with your feet hip-width apart.
- Lift your left knee up to hip height while reaching your right arm overhead.
- Lower.
- Then, lift your right knee up to hip level while raising your left arm overhead.
- Lower.
- Maintain solid posture as you continue driving each knee up toward your chest while reaching the opposite arm high toward the ceiling.
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