A Dietitian Names the Unhealthiest Cheese at the Grocery Store

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The Unhealthiest Cheese at the Grocery Store, According to a Dietitian

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Cheeses like Cheddar or Colby

Dairy ingredients like whey and milk

Emulsifying salts

Colorings and preservatives.

How to Spot Processed Cheese on the Label

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Cheddar cheese

Skim milk

Whey

Milk protein concentrate

Calcium phosphate

Sodium phosphate.

Why the Phosphate Additives Matter

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Better Pick: Ricotta or Blended Cottage Cheese

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Better Pick: Aged Cheddar or Swiss

Adli

Better Pick: Part-Skim Mozzarella or Provolone

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If You Have High Cholesterol

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Part-skim mozzarella

Part-skim ricotta

Low-fat cottage cheese

If You Have Hypertension

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