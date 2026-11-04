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Food & Drink
7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Mozzarella Sticks in America, According to Diners
By Ferozan Mast,3 days ago
Mozzarella sticks are easily one of the most delicious appetizers you can get, although (full disclosure) they also make a perfect meal just by themselves. We're talking about breaded, deep-fried cheese here—this is a food that needs no introduction or explanation, and when served with your choice of dipping sauces, there is nothing better. Plenty of restaurants have cheesy apps, but which ones are worth going out of your way for? Here are seven chains with the best mozzarella sticks in America, according to fans.
1. Arby's
Arby's Mozzarella Sticks and Jalapeño Bites are not just the best fast food cheese sticks, but across the board. "Another Arby's mozzarella stick win. I got a 6pc but truly too much cheese. Will stick with the 4pc as per usual," one diner shared. "These and the jalapeño poppers with the bronco sauce are the best!!" another agreed.
2. Chili's
Chili's Fried Mozzarella appetizer is not so much cheese sticks as they are giant planks. "I got them on the sampler and they only come with two...because they are HUGE," one fan said. "They were hot and completely cooked through. I often talk a lot of smack about chains but Chili's was great today."
3. Captain D's
The Mozzarella Sticks at Captain D's are gooey perfection. "I haven't had them for a long while, but their mozzarella sticks are so good!" one diner said. "Capn D's mozzarella sticks and honey mustard, they can never make me hate you!!!!" another raved. RELATED: 5 Steakhouses With the Best Appetizers, According to Chefs
4. Applebee's
Applebee's Mozzarella Sticks are melty and delicious. "+1 for Applebee's, I get them every time I go," one Redditor said. "Sometimes it's the main reason I want to go there."
5. Checkers & Rally'se
Checkers & Rally's Fry-Seasoned Monsterella Stix "The Smokin' Chipotle Mayo is awesome and they have some of the best mozzarella sticks and fries in the game!" one fan said. "Yes !!!! So good definitely going back for more," another agreed.
6. Outback Steakhouse
The Fried Mozzarella Bloomerangs at Outback Steakhouse are huge and flavorful. "Mozzarella Bloomerangs from Outback Steakhouse. The breading is the same as what they use for the blooming onion. They were really good!" one diner said, sharing a picture of their meal.
7. Olive Garden
Olive Garden Fried Mozzarella is another "brick"-like cheese stick diners love. "These sticks came out fresh and it was super delicious unlike other places where they charge you for a ton for an appetizer and you only get 5 pieces," one fan said. "It was my first time finishing the moza sticks lol!"
For more food news and healthy eating tips, join us over at EatThis.com.
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