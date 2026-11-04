7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Mozzarella Sticks in America, According to Diners

Chili’s

1. Arby's

Arby's

2. Chili's

Chili's

3. Captain D's

Captain D's

4. Applebee's

Applebee's

5. Checkers & Rally'se

Checkers & Rally's

6. Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse

7. Olive Garden

Olive Garden

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