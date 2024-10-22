12 Facts About Costco's Rotisserie Chicken You Need to Know
By Brianna Ruback,
1 days ago
Few things are as satisfying as a supermarket rotisserie chicken. When done right, the birds are perfectly cooked and seasoned, the skin is crispy, and they're ready to take home and serve. However, if there's one star of the pack, it's Costco's rotisserie chicken, which costs just $4.99 and is bigger than many birds you'll find at other grocery stores.
The deli department mainstay has garnered a cult-like following, with Costco selling 137 million chickens in 2023. If you haven't yet hopped on the bandwagon, you might want to consider getting a Costco membership card and picking one up for dinner. Here are some facts about Costco's rotisserie chicken you'll want to know before heading over to the warehouse.
Costco hasn't raised the price since 2009
The famous $4.99 chicken made its official Costco debut in 1994. Aside from a brief dollar increase in 2008 during the Great Recession, Costco has remained committed to keeping the chicken's price steady despite ongoing inflation.
Costco's Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said in 2023 that the warehouse club kept its rotisserie chicken priced at $4.99 as "an investment in low prices to drive membership, to drive sales in a big way."
The chicken is allegedly sold at a loss
Costco's rotisserie chicken is reportedly a "loss leader"—a product sold below its actual market value to attract customers to the store, where they'll hopefully purchase other profitable items.
In 2015, Galanti said, "When others were raising their chicken prices from $4.99 to $5.99, we were willing to eat, if you will, $30 to $40 million a year in gross margin by keeping it at $4.99." However, in 2019, Jeff Lyons, Costco's senior vice president of fresh foods, declined to tell CNN whether the retailer still loses money on its rotisserie chickens.
You'll always find the chicken in the back of the store
You don't have to visit every Costco in America to know that you'll always find the rotisserie chicken in the back of the warehouse. That's because its placement is a corporate strategy.
The idea is that as customers make their way to the back of the store for the rotisserie chicken, they will pass through several aisles, picking up plenty of other, more expensive items along the way.
You can't roast it yourself for any cheaper
Theoretically, the cheapest way to buy chicken is by picking up the whole uncooked bird because you won't be paying for someone to cut it into parts or cook it for you. However, that's not true at Costco, where the rotisserie chickens are actually cheaper than whole, uncooked birds.
A whole raw organic chicken at the warehouse can weigh as much as five pounds. Recently priced at $2.99 per pound, that works out to almost three times as much as the pre-cooked bird!
They typically weigh around 3 lbs
While the rotisserie birds you might find at a supermarket typically weigh around two pounds, Costco's chicken clocks in at around three pounds. You might even bring home a bird that's more than three pounds, making the $4.99 price point an even bigger bargain.
Its spices are still a mystery
According to the label, Costco's rotisserie chicken is made with 10 ingredients: whole chicken, water, and seasonings (salt, sodium phosphate, modified food starch, potato dextrin, carrageenan, sugar, dextrose, spice extractives).
If you're hoping to find out what exact spices are used in the chicken's seasoning, you're out of luck. Costco has yet to share which ones are included in the "spice extractives."
There's a secret way to know if a new batch is ready
In case you're concerned about Costco running out of its rotisserie chicken before you can make your way to the back of the store, we've got it on good authority that when you hear the bell ringing from the Costco deli, it means a fresh batch is ready. Now go—before the other shoppers beat you to it!
It's gluten-free
Unlike some rotisserie chicken that's made with flour to help the skin crisp up, Costco proudly labels its rotisserie chickens "gluten-free," which is great for customers who may have a gluten sensitivity.
"I got a hot take—I think the Costco chicken is the worst rotisserie chicken," he said. "They're not good. They're not seasoned." He added, "The reason why it's important to have it properly seasoned is, you might eat it the next day cold—and it's gotta taste good cold. And there's something about all the nitrates and all the crap they pump into that chicken that makes that chicken breast even more disgusting the next day when it's cold… It's inedible. It really is."
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.