Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Eat This, Not That!

    These 12 Halloween Candies Have the Lowest Quality Ingredients

    By Samantha Boesch,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gpW1_0w66HRkL00
    Photos: The brands. Design: Eat This, Not That!

    Halloween is just weeks away, and while costumes are being prepared, many parents are already bracing for the sugar rush that comes with bags full of candy. It's well known that Halloween treats—like most candy—are loaded with added sugars and other questionable ingredients, which can cause some concern for parents. While banning candy entirely may not be realistic, understanding the ingredients and nutritional content of popular brands can help you make better choices.

    According to Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and member of our Medical Expert Advisory Board, "The worst candies would be high in sugar and/or saturated fats, while also contributing no nutritional value." Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD author of The Sports Nutrition Playbook another member of our expert board, adds that "while some candies may not [list] 'sugar' [in the ingredients list], sugar has lots of names including inverted sugar, dextrose, and high fructose corn syrup."

    Goodson adds, "The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that children two to 18 years old and women consume less than 25 grams of added sugar a day or six teaspoons. Adult men should consume less than 150 calories from added sugar and nine teaspoons. In most cases, a serving of colorful Halloween candy provides six teaspoons of sugar or more," says Goodson.

    This doesn't mean you have to skip your favorite treats altogether. However, dietitians caution that the 12 candies listed below contain some of the lowest-quality ingredients. Read on, and for more Halloween tips, check out the 21 Best Healthy Candies To Buy This Halloween.

    Sour Patch Kids

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3uMK_0w66HRkL00
    Target

    Nutrition (Per 1 bag serving):

    Calories: 100

    Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

    Sodium: 30 mg

    Carbs: 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 22 g)

    Protein: 0 g

    Although popular, Young recommends thinking twice before loading up on too many Sour Patch Kids.

    "These candies are rich in sugar and lack essential nutrients, and their ingredients include sugar, corn syrup, corn starch, tartaric acid, citric acid, and artificial flavors," she says. "The high sugar content can contribute to weight gain, while corn syrup has been linked to diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure."

    Brach's Candy Corn

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BWrCk_0w66HRkL00
    Brach's

    "This is the go-to for most Halloween candy enthusiasts, but they are essentially made of just sugar and honey," says Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, a registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements. "Honey may be a natural sweetener, but it just adds to the sugar and carbs in this popular treat. Many varieties also opt for other syrup-like ingredients rather than honey to give them their chewy texture and sweet flavor."

    M&M's

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQK6t_0w66HRkL00
    Target

    Nutrition (Per 1 oz serving):

    Calories: 140

    Fat: 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

    Sodium: 20 mg

    Carbs: 21 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

    Protein: 1 g

    Young also lists M&M's as some of the Halloween candy with the lowest quality ingredients, and because of their small size, it can be easy to overindulge.

    "M&M's are deceptively small, making it easy to consume more than intended, resulting in excess calorie intake," says Young. "They also contain significant amounts of sugar, which can increase the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes."

    Reese's Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate Pumpkins

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nR8Cq_0w66HRkL00
    Target

    Young says you may want to practice moderation this Halloween if Reese's Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate Pumpkins are going to be your candy of choice. "Reese's Pumpkins contain saturated fats and added sugar, and excess consumption of saturated fats can negatively impact cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease," she says.

    Skittles Shriekers Halloween Sour Candy

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAopO_0w66HRkL00
    Target

    Nutrition (Per serving):

    Calories: 60

    Fat: 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

    Sodium: 0 mg

    Carbs: 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

    Protein: 0 g

    Skittles, like most candies, are loaded with added sugar in the form of both sugar and corn syrup. According to Goodson, you may want to limit your consumption of these. "Consistent intake of added sugars in the diet can increase your risk of diabetes, weight gain, and even heart disease," she says. These also contain eight artificial colors and artificial flavors.

    Starburst

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Noh3y_0w66HRkL00
    Target

    Nutrition (Per serving):

    Calories: 120

    Fat: 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

    Sodium: 0 mg

    Carbs: 24 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

    Protein: 0 g

    Starbursts use artificial coloring, as do most fruity, chewy candies. Although the research is very mixed about these dyes, Goodson says "some studies have shown artificial food colors linked to increased hyperactivity (ADHD) and behavioral issues in children."

    Hot Tamales

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R4n5v_0w66HRkL00
    Hot Tamales

    Hot Tamales may appeal to cinnamon and spice lovers, but these candies are better off in the box.

    "Like most candy, the key ingredients in these Hot Tamales are sugar and corn syrup," says Young. "Plus it contains Red 40 for the dye which the Center for Science in the Public Interest, a consumer advocacy group, says may contain carcinogens."

    Swedish Fish

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogJVS_0w66HRkL00
    Shutterstock

    Swedish Fish are some of the most popular and nostalgic gummy-type candies, but you may want to choose another fish in the sea.

    "Swedish Fish are pure sugar and a dentist's absolute nightmare since they stick to your teeth. Swedish Fish also contain carnauba wax, which is considered safe but is also used to polish cars," says Young.

    Milky Way

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJNzb_0w66HRkL00
    Target

    Nutrition (Per serving):

    Calories: 80

    Fat: 3 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

    Sodium: 25 mg

    Carbs: 12 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 10 g)

    Protein: 1 g

    Everyone loves getting a Milky Way bar in their trick-or-treat bag, but this candy is full of added sugar and saturated fats. Instead, you may want to try a healthier chocolate.

    "I'd skip this chocolate because it's made with corn syrup, sugar, milk fat, and hydrogenated palm kernel oil," says Young. "And, the caramel can also stick to your teeth."

    Tootsie Roll Pops

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OSq1_0w66HRkL00
    Target

    Nutrition (Per serving):

    Calories: 60

    Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

    Sodium: 0 mg

    Carbs: 15 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

    Protein: 0 g

    "Not only can these candies be dangerous depending on the age of the child they are being given to, but they are also one of the lower quality Halloween candies," says Best. "They contain sugar, corn syrup, and partially hydrogenated oils to give them their flavor and textures. These ingredients are highly inflammatory and can lead to a rapid sugar rise and crash."

    Jelly Beans

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcJ65_0w66HRkL00
    Amazon

    Nutrition (Per serving):

    Calories: 110

    Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

    Sodium: 5 mg

    Carbs: 26 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 21 g)

    Protein: 0 g

    They are colorful and fun to snack on, but according to Best, jelly beans are considered to be one of the popular candies with the lowest quality ingredients.

    "This is due to the fact that they typically contain a high amount of artificial flavors and colors, contributing to their vibrant appearance but lacking in natural, wholesome ingredients, and their primary ingredients include sugar, corn syrup, and gelatin, offering little to no nutritional value and being high in processed sugars," says Best. "Moreover, the potential presence of allergens like gelatin and food dyes can be problematic for individuals with dietary restrictions or allergies, making them a less inclusive option for Halloween treats."

    Twizzlers

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ss0vx_0w66HRkL00
    Hersheyland

    Twizzlers may be fun to pull apart and eat, but these candy ropes contain some pretty strange ingredients and a ton of sugar.

    "They contain artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives that can have adverse effects on your health, and Twizzlers are also high in sugar, which can contribute to weight gain if you eat too much," says Young. And even though these candies are marketed as a "low-fat snack," Young argues that the "health hall surrounding them can lead you to overeat."

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Peggy Abshire
    9h ago
    I have NEVER seen Jelly Beans given out as Halloween candy, lol.
    DENNIS T. MENACE
    1d ago
    If parent taught their childeren moderation when it comes to treats, there wouldn't be a problem, unfortunately denying treats other than certain occasions does not teach anything other than eat it while you can!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    4 prescription medications that can land you a DUI
    MotorBiscuit4 days ago
    ​​9 subtle signs someone is falling in love with you, even if they won’t admit it​​
    Baseline4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
    Total Pro Sports8 days ago
    10 Horror Movies So Extreme They Actually Made People Sick
    ScreenCrush1 day ago
    'We were married for 10 years with three kids - but DNA test left me feeling sick to my stomach'
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    10 Essential Horror Movies Everyone Should See At Least Once
    Collider2 days ago
    Why This Popular Coffee Might Face a Ban in the United States
    goaifa.com3 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Hoping She's OK After Concerning Photo Surfaces
    The Spun2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen6 days ago
    The Penny Worth $12,000 in 2024
    News Wave5 days ago
    Legendary ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Dies After Fall: Mayra Gómez Kemp Was 76
    PopCulture1 day ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard11 days ago
    Chain Restaurants That Serve The Highest And Lowest Quality Steak
    chowhound.com1 day ago
    They said they were utility workers. But when they left the house, the wife was tied up and the husband was dead
    CNN2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Do Nothing Cake: The Easiest, Most Delicious Cake You’ll Ever Make
    Recipe Roundup12 days ago
    How To Develop A Decluttering Mindset!
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    Kylie Jenner appears to get lip and face filler ‘dissolved’ and debuts natural look in new TikTok with kids
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Major CBS Show Seemingly Canceled: No Season 2 Announcement Made for ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’
    PopCulture1 day ago
    Sandra Bullock's teen son Louis towers over her in rare outing
    HELLO2 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    10 Ways To Overcome Your Decluttering Fears & Anxiety
    Declutterbuzz19 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Enchant Your Taste Buds with This Hocus Pocus Milkshake Recipe – A Bewitching Halloween Treat
    Nick Davies4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy