Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Eat This, Not That!

    How Long Do You Need to Work Out To See Weight Loss Results?

    By Alexa Mellardo,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U78nN_0vt1JAti00
    Photo: Shutterstock. Design: Eat This, Not That!

    The path to weight loss involves several crucial steps. One of the first is ensuring you exert yourself long enough when working out to achieve noticeable results. We asked the experts to learn just how long you need to exercise to start seeing weight loss results. So, lace up your sneakers and get ready to break a sweat! Research proves just how important exercise is for overall well-being. In fact, substantial
    evidence shows that lifelong physical activity is linked to a longer health span, delaying many chronic health conditions. Additionally, exercising for longer periods of time paired with a calorie deficit is the most effective way to burn calories. Now that we have the science covered, let's dive into exactly how long you should ideally work out to lose weight and the best forms of training to focus on in your fitness regimen.

    How Long Does It Take To Start Seeing Noticeable Weight Loss Progress?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvZPC_0vt1JAti00
    Shutterstock

    It's important to note that how long it takes to see physical progress depends on your goals and consistency with diet and exercise. In addition, patience is key. "Significant fat loss takes a few months to see the progress, though some can see results in as little as two weeks," explains Josh York, CPT , founder and CEO of GYMGUYZ . "For improved muscle definition, it can take one to two months to see the results. As a general rule of thumb, you should see small but noticeable changes within the first four to six weeks, but long-term, significant weight loss will take a few months." RELATED: Is Walking Twice a Week Enough To Get Fit? As you track your progress, remember that you shouldn't only go by the number on the scale. Be mindful of how your clothes fit, your energy and stress levels, and your strength. "Sometimes you may be losing fat and gaining muscle, which can mean you look and feel leaner even if the scale isn't showing much change; the scale is just one small piece, if any, to the overall puzzle of health," says
    Dr. Chris Mohr , fitness and nutrition advisor at Fortune Recommends Health . RELATED: Here's How Long You Need To Walk Every Day for Weight Loss

    What Are the Best Forms of Training for Weight Loss?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkSGU_0vt1JAti00
    Shutterstock

    When it comes down to it, the best form of training to focus on is one you'll stick with. Dr. Mohr recommends mixing strength training sessions with cardiovascular workouts "from a health and overall body weight management standpoint." Strength training helps you sculpt lean muscle, which burns more calories than fat and keeps you strong and resilient to continue exercising for years to come. As far as cardio is concerned, consider activities like hiking, biking, jogging, brisk walking, or swimming. "The trick is to pick exercises you enjoy and can keep up with over time," Dr. Mohr stresses. RELATED:
    5 Best Cardio Workouts for Weight Loss York also recommends incorporating high-intensity interval training (HIIT) into your routine "to yield the most effective and quick weight loss results." He points out that beginners should start with two to three HIIT sessions a week and gradually progress to four to five times a week. "HIIT is most effective because it burns more calories at a faster pace than other workouts, and can boost your metabolism, causing you to burn additional calories even after the workout is complete," he adds. RELATED: 5 Best High-Intensity Workouts To Melt Visceral Fat

    What Is the Ideal Number of Days a Week You Should Work Out for Weight Loss?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ojFxg_0vt1JAti00
    Shutterstock

    If you want to lose weight, aim to work out five days a week. As previously mentioned, if you're a beginner, you'll need to start smaller and build up to five days. "Your body needs time to recover in between workouts, and recovery periods can be longer depending on your body type and how frequently you’ve exercised in the past," York explains.

    For more food news and healthy eating tips, join us over at EatThis.com .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    4 Best Carbs To Eat In The Morning For Weight Loss: Sprouted Bread & More
    shefinds5 hours ago
    It’s so suspicious how EVERY place is asking “Do you want your receipt?”Woman issues receipt warning
    NewsNinja2 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    A Mom Went to Check on Her House During the Hurricane. Her Kids Later Received a Photo of It Floating in Floodwaters
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Homeowners Saw Something Strange Under A Shed And Were Shocked To Learn What It Is
    pupvine.com2 hours ago
    Horoscope for Saturday, October 5th
    Devra Lee4 hours ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King15 days ago
    Easily Declutter & Organize Your Clothes Closet
    Declutterbuzz23 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Keep The Kitchen Sink Area Decluttered & Organized
    Declutterbuzz29 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post6 days ago
    Weekend Brunch at Home: Eggs in Hell
    M Henderson20 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Happy Hour in Baton Rouge: Barracuda
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Meet Bagel: The "Overall Fantastic" Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz10 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díazlast hour
    How To Break The Cycle of Clutter and Depression
    Declutterbuzz3 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Dog Who Has Been Looking For Love The Longest
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 10lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    Opinion – Col Owens: The survival of our times requires that stupid is overcome by smart
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy