Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Eat This, Not That!

    10 Total-Body Stretches for Better Flexibility as You Age

    By Tyler Read,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Exwa_0vobUDdk00
    Photo: Shutterstock. Design: Eat This, Not That!

    Maintaining flexibility as you age is essential for overall health and well-being. As the body matures, muscles and joints can become stiffer , which may limit your range of motion and increase the risk of injury. Incorporating regular stretching into your routine can help alleviate muscle tension, enhance mobility, and improve posture, all of which become increasingly important with age. Stretching also promotes better circulation and supports your body's ability to recover after physical activity. The key to effective stretching lies in consistency and proper technique. Regularly stretching the major muscle groups will help maintain or even improve flexibility as you age. By focusing on full-body stretches, you can address tightness in multiple areas simultaneously, ensuring that your entire body stays limber. These stretches target muscles from the neck down to the calves, ensuring that no area is left unattended. To get the most out of your stretches, perform them at least three to four times a week, holding each one for 20 to 30 seconds. Whether you're starting your day or winding down after a workout, incorporating these stretches into your routine will help keep your body agile, minimize discomfort, and improve your overall quality of life.

    1. Standing Forward Bend

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjZZ8_0vobUDdk00
    Shutterstock

    This stretch focuses on the hamstrings, lower back, and calves, improving flexibility in the posterior chain while relieving tension in the spine.
    1. Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart.
    2. Inhale deeply, then exhale as you bend forward at the hips.
    3. Allow your arms to hang down toward the floor, and try to touch your toes without rounding your back. You can also keep them clasped and raised behind your back.
    4. Keep your knees slightly bent to avoid straining the hamstrings.
    5. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds, then slowly rise back to standing.
    RELATED: The #1 Best Flexibility Workout To Stay Active & Mobile as You Age

    2. Cat-Cow Stretch

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0Lh0_0vobUDdk00
    Shutterstock

    The cat-cow stretch improves flexibility in the spine, releases tension in the neck, and stretches the back muscles. It’s also a gentle way to mobilize your spine.
    1. Start on your hands and knees, with your wrists directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips.
    2. Inhale as you arch your back, dropping your belly toward the floor and lifting your head and tailbone upward.
    3. Exhale as you round your back, tucking your chin to your chest and pulling your belly toward your spine.
    4. Alternate between these two positions, moving slowly with your breath.
    5. Repeat 5 to 10 times.

    3. Seated Forward Fold

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwm1J_0vobUDdk00
    Shutterstock

    This stretch targets the hamstrings and lower back, promoting greater flexibility in the legs and reducing tightness in the lumbar spine.
    1. Sit on the floor with your legs extended straight in front of you.
    2. Inhale as you sit up tall, then exhale and hinge forward at your hips, reaching for your toes.
    3. Keep your back straight and avoid hunching over.
    4. Hold the stretch for 20 to 30 seconds, feeling the stretch in your hamstrings and lower back.
    5. Return to the seated position slowly.
    RELATED: Try This Stretch to Take Your Flexibility to the Next Level

    4. Shoulder Stretch

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AsRTt_0vobUDdk00
    Shutterstock

    Focusing on the shoulders, this stretch relieves tension and improves flexibility, which is particularly important for preventing tightness from daily activities or prolonged sitting.
    1. Stand tall or sit in a chair with your feet flat on the ground.
    2. Reach your right arm across your body, keeping it straight.
    3. Use your left hand to gently press your right arm closer to your chest.
    4. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds, then switch to the other arm.
    5. Relax your shoulders and breathe deeply throughout.
    RELATED: A 63-Year-Old Yoga Instructor's Top 3 Moves for Better Mobility

    5. Child's Pose

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z76t2_0vobUDdk00
    Shutterstock

    Child's pose stretches the hips, thighs, and lower back. It's a restorative position that can also help with relaxation and mental clarity.
    1. Begin on your hands and knees in a tabletop position.
    2. Spread your knees wide apart and sit back onto your heels, extending your arms forward.
    3. Allow your forehead to rest on the mat as you relax into the stretch.
    4. Hold this position for 30 seconds to a minute, breathing deeply.
    5. Return to your starting position by slowly lifting your torso.

    6. Cobra Stretch

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NytWH_0vobUDdk00
    Shutterstock

    This stretch improves flexibility in the lower back and opens the chest, helping to combat the effects of slouching or sitting for long periods.
    1. Lie face down on the floor with your hands placed under your shoulders.
    2. Press into your hands and lift your chest off the ground, keeping your elbows slightly bent.
    3. Stretch your chest forward while keeping your hips on the floor.
    4. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds, then lower your body back down.
    5. Repeat 2 to 3 times if desired.
    RELATED: 10 Best Mobility Drills for Beginners to Improve Flexibility

    7. Hip Flexor Stretch

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36TkQA_0vobUDdk00
    Shutterstock

    As you age, tight hip flexors can lead to lower back pain and poor posture. This stretch targets the hips and thighs to improve flexibility in these areas.
    1. Start kneeling with your right foot forward and your left knee on the ground.
    2. Shift your weight forward until you feel a stretch in the front of your left hip.
    3. Keep your torso upright and engage your core to avoid overarching your lower back.
    4. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds, then switch legs.
    5. Perform 2 to 3 rounds per leg.

    8. Neck Stretch

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHezK_0vobUDdk00
    Shutterstock

    This gentle stretch alleviates tension in the neck, which can become stiff from poor posture or prolonged periods at a desk.
    1. Sit or stand up straight with your shoulders relaxed.
    2. Slowly tilt your head to the right, bringing your ear toward your shoulder.
    3. Use your right hand to gently pull your head down for a deeper stretch.
    4. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds, then switch sides.
    5. Repeat 2 to 3 times per side.

    9. Quadriceps Stretch

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCG1S_0vobUDdk00
    Shutterstock

    This stretch helps lengthen the quads, which can tighten from sitting or exercising, while also improving knee flexibility.
    1. Stand tall, holding onto a chair or wall for balance if necessary.
    2. Bend your right knee and grab your ankle behind you.
    3. Pull your ankle toward your glutes, keeping your knees together.
    4. Hold the stretch for 20 to 30 seconds, then switch legs.
    5. Repeat 2 to 3 times per leg.

    10. Downward Dog

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GL2sj_0vobUDdk00
    Shutterstock

    Downward dog stretches the entire body, focusing on the hamstrings, calves, shoulders, and back. It's a great full-body stretch that also helps build strength in the arms and core.
    1. Begin on your hands and knees in a tabletop position.
    2. Lift your hips up and back, straightening your legs to form an inverted "V" shape with your body.
    3. Keep your hands shoulder-width apart and your feet hip-width apart.
    4. Hold the position for 20 to 30 seconds, breathing deeply.
    5. Return to the tabletop position by lowering your hips and knees to the ground.

    For more food news and healthy eating tips, join us over at EatThis.com .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Painted Jigsaw
    1d ago
    Stretching has ALWAYS been my friend. When anyone says their muscles, etc hurt me, I always suggest stretching!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    12 Yoga Poses Instructors Swear By To Maintain A Flat Stomach: Plank With Leg Lifts, More
    shefinds2 days ago
    Skip the run – this four-move workout culls calories and strengthens all your muscles in just 10 minutes
    T33 days ago
    How To Do An Incline Dumbbell Press To Challenge Your Entire Upper Body
    MindBodyGreen2 days ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun1 day ago
    5 Signs That Give Away a Woman's Age: Men Notice Them Instantly
    Dontae2 days ago
    Baby Born with 4 Arms, 4 Legs, and 2 Hearts in Rare Birth Defect: Miraculous Yet Tragic
    Shin2 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida5 days ago
    Halle Berry says her children will have to support themselves when they get older: ‘I don’t want them to depend on me’
    face2faceafrica.com8 days ago
    7 foods to cut from your diet if you have high cholesterol
    rolling out2 days ago
    Ellen DeGeneres, 66, reveals triple diagnosis: ‘It’s hard to be honest’
    Page Six5 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    People who stay mentally sharp as they get older tend to practice these 8 daily habits
    personalbrandingblog.com8 days ago
    Costco's New 'Beautiful' and 'Unique' $6 Fall-Friendly Item Has Shoppers Sprinting to Get Their Own Now
    Parade8 hours ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    This Apple Cobbler Is So Much Better Than Pie
    The Daily South3 days ago
    If you want to be happy as you get older, say goodbye to these 7 behaviors
    personalbrandingblog.com3 days ago
    Sober Drew Barrymore Admits Drug-Rape 'Epstein Island' Movie 'Blink Twice' Made Her Almost Weep Over Her Booze Blackouts
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Halle Berry Trolled for Looking Unrecognizable as She Shocks Fans With Bizarre Hairy Armpit for New Movie Role
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    A Pilates instructor recommends these five dumbbell moves to replicate reformer Pilates at home
    Fit&Well1 day ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    John Steinbeck’s son wrote to him confessing he had fallen desperately in love. His beautiful response is a must-read.
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson10 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Easily Declutter & Organize Your Clothes Closet
    Declutterbuzz21 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Meet Fondue: The Happy Puppy Dumped Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Jennifer Aniston ‘Hurt’ by the Way Reese Witherspoon ‘Dropped Her’ for New Time With Her New Beau
    Life and Style Weekly5 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy