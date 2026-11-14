Discover two apple varieties - Lucy Glo and Lucy Rose - that are in stores right now. They have the crunch of a Honeycrisp apple but are red on the inside!

A cut open Lucy Glo apple on a wood post Photo by Eric Samuelson

Over the last couple of decades, the Honeycrisp apple has come out of nowhere to be one of the most well-known and recognized apple varieties. Because of its popularity, there have been a lot of apple breeders using it to create new apple varieties, hoping they can stumble upon the next hit. Or in this case something a little bit different. Let me share with you about two apple varieties that have Honeycrisp as their parents. They both have that same crunch, but they also have a red surprise on the inside.

What are Lucy Apples?

There are two varieties of apples in stores right now that have "Lucy" in their name. I am talking about Lucy Glo and Lucy Rose. Both have Honeycrisp as one of theirs parents and both are red on the inside. They do have some differences.

What Are Lucy Glo Apples Like?

The variety that I see more often of the two is the Lucy Glo apple. This one is yellow on the outside and red on the inside. The Lucy Glo apple is a more tart apple than the Lucy Rose, but not too tart at all. I took a few bites and got a melon like sweetness along with those tart flavors.

If you are used to only eating yellow skinned apples like Golden Delicious, this apple will be a totally new experience for you. They are more tart and crisp than a Golden. Not a really juicy apple though which I have experienced with other red fleshed apples. Sometimes I think an apple can be juicy but completely bland so being juicy isn't everything.

Two Lucy Glo apples with one sliced open to show the red flesh. Photo by Eric Samuelson

In this picture you can see an apple with a yellow skin with red and green undertones in it. It's that inside that really pops.

Two Lucy Rose apples with one sliced open Photo by Eric Samuelson

What are Lucy Rose Apples Like?

Lucy Rose is a red-skinned apple variety that is red inside. They are a tasty apple if I do say so myself. They have a good balance of sweetness and tartness. Out of all the red fleshed apples Ia have tried, Lucy Rose has been the crispest - thanks to its Honeycrisp parentage.

I would not say Lucy Rose is as crisp or as juicy as a Honeycrisp. You bite in and get more concentrated flavor with hints of berry. You know some apples can be really juicy but bland. I will always take the most flavorful apple.

A slice of pie made with Lucy Glo apples Photo by Eric Samuelson

Are Lucy Apples Good for Baking?

Yes, you can bake with either Lucy apple. The texture of these apples will hold firm when baked. They have the right amount of tartness for a baking apple. The color of course will turn heads. You can still see that color if you use them in a pie or cobbler. If you make applesauce with them you will have a pinkish red applesauce.

What you really might want to consider trying is making dried apple chips with them I did that before with an old heirloom apple variety that was red on the inside as well.

Bags of Lucy Rose and Lucy Glo apples at a Sprouts store in Colorado Photo by Eric Samuelson

Where to Buy Lucy Apples

You can find these types of apples at many grocery stores. They can run more expensive. I saw them going for up to $3.99 a pound at Safeway stores. Trader Joe's carries them in bags, more often Lucy Glo than Lucy Rose. Here is a list of stores I know of that have carried them to start your search:

Safeway

Trader Joe's

Sprouts

The Fresh Market

Publix

H-E-B

The Central Market

Hy-Vee



