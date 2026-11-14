Are you planning to buy a Butterball turkey for your Thanksgiving feast? Here are some things to know before you buy these widely sold turkeys.

A display of Fresh Butterball turkeys Photo by Eric Samuelson

What is in a Butterball Turkey?

When you are buying a Butterball turkey, you are are getting more than just turkey. There are ingredients added to it. A fresh turkey will have up to 4% of a solution of water, salt, and spices. A frozen turkey has up to 8% of a solution of water, salt, spices, and natural flavor. They come from turkeys that were raised without hormones or steroids.

Should You Ever Brine a Butterball Turkey?

Yes, they come seasoned already with salt and spices. However, I have found that the seasoning they have added isn't enough to flavor the turkey on its own. Yes, you can season the outside of the meat, but that won't penetrate all the way through the meat. And when you inject the turkey with seasonings, you create a hole in the turkey that juices can run out.

You can still brine these types of turkeys, mainly to add more flavor to the center of the turkey. I would add some salt still, but focus more on your herbs and spices to boost the flavor.

Since the fresh Butterball turkeys have a 4% solution instead of the 8% of a frozen turkey, I would choose a fresh Butterball turkey if you plan to brine.

How Much Can You Expect to Pay?

I find that Butterball turkeys generally cost more money than the cheaper store brands. But I expect to find a frozen turkey from $1-2 a pound and a fresh one up to $2.49 a pound. Fresh turkeys typically run more expensive because you have to handle them with more care than those that are deeply frozen.

Each Thanksgiving since I started shopping at Costco over a decade ago, I have found fresh Butterball turkeys going for 99 cents a pound, making Costco one of the cheapest places to get a fresh Butterball turkey. They come in a large range of sizes.

A fresh Li'l Butterball turkey at a Publix store from a few years ago Photo by Eric Samuelson

Li'l Butterball Turkey

If you don't want to manage a large turkey and/or you are having a small gathering on Thanksgiving, then consider a Li'l Butterball turkey. They aren't as easy to find as the full size birds. I have seen them in past seasons at Publix stores in the South. The ones I found were around 8 to 9 pounds. They came in either fresh or frozen and they also contain up to 4% of a solution of water, salt, and spices.

What Temperature to Cook the Turkeys To?

As you will often see on the packaging you need to cook the turkey to 165 degrees for it to be done. This is the temperature you want in the breast. The dark meat needs to be cooked to a high temperature to be tender. That can make it hard to get the dark meat to the right temperature without overcooking the turkey. I have found that butterflying or spatchcocking the turkey help it cook more evenly so both white and dark meat are done at the exact same time. In order to do this, you cut out the backbone of the turkey (you can save it to make stock). Then you lay the turkey flat. I have found when I do this I can cook a whole 14-lb turkey is about 90 minutes.

A fully cooked smoked Butterball turkey at an ALDI store from many years ago Photo by Eric Samuelson

Butterball Smoked Turkeys

You also will find the option at many stores to buy a Butterball turkey that is fully cooked already and smoked. A Butterball smoked turkey contains water, 2% or less of salt, dextrose, sodium phosphate, carrageenan, smoke flavoring, sodium erythorbate, and sodium nitrite, so they have more added ingredients to them than the regular Butterball turkeys. They also don't come with the neck or giblets.

Buy a smoked turkey if you like the flavor, but know if you plan to heat them up in the oven, you really aren't going to save time. It is best to reheat a smoked turkey low and slow, so that it is evenly heated up, all the way to the middle. That could take from 3-4 hours.

Reheated Fully Cooked Smoked Turkey Instructions

A gentle reheating process is the best way to ensure your smoked turkey is juicy and delicious.

Ingredients

any size Smoked Whole Turkey

vegetables or onions

1 stick butter, optional

2 tbsp chopped fresh herbs, optional

Method

Start by removing the turkey from the fridge 30-45 minutes before you will cook it. Preheat your oven to 300 degrees. Remove the turkey from the packaging. The legs will be tied, leave that on. Place the turkey on a sheet or roasting pan with the breast side up. If you have any carrots, celery, or onions, rough cut them up and insert them into the cavity of the turkey. You can put some underneath the turkey as well. Insert the probe of your thermometer into the deepest part of the breast. Set your thermometer to go off at 140 degrees. Wrap the entire top of the turkey in heavy duty aluminum foil, making sure not to mess up your probe. You don't need to cover the bottom of the turkey. Cook until the alarm on your thermometer goes off. This could take between 3-4 hours or less depending on your altitude and the size of your turkey. When you hit 140 degrees, remove the turkey from the oven. Allow the turkey to rest for 15-20 minutes before carving. Put leftovers in the fridge as soon as you are done eating and they have cooled down.

Notes

To add flavor (optional) - Melt a stick of butter and mix in 2 tablespoon of chopped fresh herbs. Brush all over the turkey. For crispy skin (optional) - You can turn on your oven's broiler to make the skin more crispy. Take the turkey out first and remove the probe and the foil. Place turkey back in and allow it to get crispy for a few minutes, watch it carefully so you don't burn it. Don't leave the room while doing this.



