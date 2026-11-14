Discover a super sweet green apple variety that is in season right now. They do not stay crisp very long, so now is the time to stock up on them while they are as crisp as Honeycrisp.

A single Green Dragon apple on a post Photo by Eric Samuelson

What is a Green Dragon Apple?

Right now in grocery stores you may be able to spot a green apple that is the opposite of a Granny Smith. It is called the Green Dragon and it might be the sweetest apple in the store.

The Green Dragon apple originated in Japan as a cross between an Orin or an Indo apple and a Golden Delicious. The apple may also go by the name "Sweet Emerald". I see that name from apples that were harvested and sold near Portland, Oregon.

They are a later season apple, being made available in October and November.

Appearance

It's green with small brown spots. To avoid people thinking these spots mean the fruit is bad, Frieda's has started putting stickers on the apples that say "Freckled Skin".

As the apple gets older it will become more of a yellow color.

Ratings

Here is what I thought when I had this apple for the first time.

Tart - 1

Sweet - 9

Juiciness - 8

Flavor - 7

Crispiness - 8

People think that green apples must be tart, like it's some universal law. If they ever bit into a Green Dragon their story would change in a hurry. This apple is anything but tart. Hard to find any tartness in it. It's as pure sweet as they get. If you like tartness in your apples, you're not going to like this one.

But if you are a sweet apple fan and your favorites include like Galas or Fujis then you are in for a treat with this apple. It has a better, more complex flavor than those popular apples. To me, it has hints of tropical and pear flavors. The apple has that pear like sweetness.

What to Do with Green Dragon Apples?

Juicy and refreshing. Green Dragon apples are best enjoyed right out of hand. Not enough tartness for me to want to cook with.

I do think they would be a good apple to use in a salad. I like having a sweeter apple in a salad as it balances out the bitterness of the green you use, especially if you are using more bitter salad greens like endive or spicer salad greens like arugula.

Eating Tips - You want to only pick out the apples that are most green in color. Over time these apples take on more of a yellow color and at that point, they become too soft. Good for applesauce but not so much for out of hand eating. Unfortunately this happens quickly so eat as soon as you can after buying. I don't recommend buying ones that have turned yellow unless you don't mind a softer apple.

Where to Buy

Look for Green Dragon apples wherever you find Frieda's or Melissa's products. Ask your store's produce manager about availability.

Here are some stores I know of. If you have any more to add to the list, leave a comment below.

Albertsons

Central Market

Jewel-Osco

Hy-Vee

Safeway

Whole Foods Market

Tom Thumb

Vons



