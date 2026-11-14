Have you ever thought about brining a turkey but found he process overwhelming? Let me share with you a method I learned that I find to be much easier and the work is done days before Thanksgiving.

A roasted turkey in a roasting pan Photo by Eric Samuelson

There are two schools of thought when it comes to brining - you have a wet brine and you have a dry brine. Let me share how each one works and then I will show you why one is easier than the other.

How Does a Wet Brine Work?

The original way I learned to brine a turkey was to make a liquid brine with tons of salt and seasoning. Here is how that process works:

First, you need to get yourself a gallon of stock.

Then, you need to heat up that stock to dissolve a lot of salt in it.

Next, you have to chill that stock down by adding a lot of ice.

Then you have to put your turkey into a bucket along with all that stock.

You need to add ice and monitor the bucket so that it always stays below 40 degrees so it stays safe. The turkey needs 8-16 hours to brine.

Ingredients for a dry brine in a bowl Photo by Eric Samuelson

How Does a Dry Brine Work?

After doing the wet brine method for several Thanksgivings I was introduced to the dry brine method. Here is how that process works:

Combine salt with other seasonings in a bowl.

Rub the brine all over the turkey.

Place the turkey in a pan and place in the fridge for 4 days.

Since, this method doesn't involve liquid is it technically a brine? Yes, because what happens is that the salt will draw moisture out of the meat. There is your liquid. Then the salt is dissolved by that liquid and is then absorbed by the meat.

Pros & Cons of Wet Brine vs. Dry Brine

Which method of brining is better? Let's look at the pros and cons:

Wet Brine

Pros - Once the brine is ready, the turkey only needs 8 hours to brine.

Cons - There are a lot of steps involved, you need a lot of broth or stock, you need to watch it closely to make sure the temperature of the brine doesn't get too high. When roasted, the turkey is roasted the skin is hard to get crispy

Dry Brine

Pros - It is cheaper because you do not need all the stock, when roasted the turkey skin comes out crispy, you can do it in the fridge without the need for ice

Cons - The process is quite a bit slower

A dry brine turkey that has been butterflied in the fridge Photo by Eric Samuelson

Why I Think a Dry Brine is Easier

The process is so much easier with a dry brine. It is a lot more hands-off. You don't need to closely monitor the temperature of the turkey in the brine because you can simply just do it in the fridge.

Yes it does take longer to do, but it is not an issue if you plan things right. I use my Spatchcocked Dry Brine turkey recipe, that has you brining the turkey on the Sunday before Thanksgiving. Then your turkey is ready to put in the oven on Thanksgiving Day. You do all the work of getting ready days ahead of time, so that takes one big task you don't have to deal with the night before or the morning of Thanksgiving Day.

Both methods produce a very flavorful, perfectly seasoned turkey. What the wet brine doesn't do is produce a turkey with crispy skin. The dry brine can, since you aren't soaking the skin in liquid before you cook it.

For example, I have a recipe for a Dry Brined turkey breast that is cooked in the air fryer. People who never liked to eat turkey skin before, were fighting over the last piece.

To summarize, the 3 reasons I think a dry brine is better:

Cheaper because you don't need stock

You don't have to worry about keeping the turkey cold in a bucket while you do it

Crispy turkey skin

Why To Still Consider a Wet Brine

Two main reasons I would still consider a wet brine, even if a dry brine is easier:

If you don't have the fridge space and you need to immediately brine the turkey when you bring it home from the grocery store this method would work for that. You have to brine it and then immediately cook it when it is done, but if you buy it the day before Thanksgiving, you can pull that off.

Also if you just don't have the time as a dry brine is going to take 4 days, although you could get away with just 48 hours.

Do You Need to Brine a Turkey?

It is not required to brine a turkey. If you cook a turkey to the correct temperature it will still be juicy. The reason I do is because it is a way to flavor the turkey all the way through the meat, not just on the outside or the skin. Each and every bite is flavorful.

A lot of turkey you buy in the store, especially the cheaper frozen ones, might have already been brined. You see that they add a solution to the turkey. Do you still brine these turkeys? I have brined these kinds of turkeys still because I found whatever they added to the turkey before freezing wasn't enough to really flavor the turkey to my liking. You just need to watch the salt you add and focus more on herbs and spices to flavor the turkey.

Dry Brine Turkey Recipe

Ingredients

2 tbsp kosher salt

4 tbsp any combo of dried rosemary, dried sage, and/or dried thyme

2 tbsp any combo of garlic powder and/or onion powder

2 tbsp any combo of coriander and/or cured sumac

1 tbsp freshly cracked black peppercorns

Instructions

Combine all the ingredients together.

Remove a completely thawed turkey from its packaging and place it onto a sheet pan.

Using some paper towel, pat the turkey dry.

Using your hands, rub the dry brine all over the turkey with your hands, getting into every part of the turkey. Discard any leftover dry brine if you touched it with hands that touched raw turkey.

Place it into the fridge for up to 4 days uncovered and away from all other food. Your turkey is ready to cook.

Notes

Dry brine should be enough for a whole turkey no matter the size. You only need half the amount if you are just doing a turkey breast. You can save any leftover brine if you didn't touch it with the same hands you touched raw turkey. You should be liberally adding the seasoning, so you probably won't have any leftover.



