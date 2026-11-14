Let me share with you 5 things to know before you buy chicken at ALDI. As a bonus I am going to share with you an easy to make slow cooker chicken and gnocchi dumplings soup.

A package of Kirkwood Boneless Skinless chicken breasts at ALDI Photo by Eric Samuelson

1. How Much Does Chicken Cost?

Here is what you can expect to be pay for chicken at ALDI. These prices are from a store in Michigan.

Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts - $3.29/lb

Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts Family Pack - $1.99/lb

Boneless Skinless Thin Sliced Chicken Breasts - $3.99/lb

Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs - $3.59/lb

Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs Family Pack - $2.99/lb

Bone-In Skin-On Chicken Thighs $1.55/lb

Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Tenderloin - $3.99/lb

Simply Nature Organic Chicken Breasts - $4.99/lb

Chicken Drumsticks Family Pack - $1.09/lb

Chicken Wings Family Pack - $2.49/lb

Never Any! Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts - $3.49/lb

Never Any! Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs - $3.49/lb

Never Any! Thin Sliced Chicken Breasts $4.49/lb

Never Any! Chicken Breast Tenderloin $4.69/lb

Never Any! Fresh Whole Chicken $1.59/lb

2. Where Does the Chicken Come From?

What I found on the packages of chicken was a "Product of USA" seal along with somewhere on the packaging or label the words "hatched, raised, and harvested in the USA". I found from exploring many different grocery stores that chicken was the easiest and most realiable meat to be completely from the U.S.

A package of Kirkwood Chicken Thighs at ALDI Photo by Eric Samuelson

3. Does ALDI Add Anything to their Chicken?

A lot of the time when you are buying chicken breasts especially, you find that ingredients have been added to the chicken. I have found that often in grocery stores when you are buying chicken breasts as cheap as $1.99/lb, they have had things added to them such as chicken broth, salt solutions, sodium phosphates, carrageenan, and other ingredients. That isn't the case with the ALDI chicken. The only thing it contains is 1% retained water. I have seen other chicken breasts containing a much higher percentage of retained water, which adds to the weight and dilutes the flavor. This personally makes me want to buy chicken breasts at ALDI.

4. What Do the Labels on ALDI Chicken Actually Mean?

Let's take a look at some of the things you will find on a package of chicken:

Product of USA - In order to use that label according to the USDA effective January 1, 2026, for a company to use that label the meat must have been "born, raised, harvested, and processed in the U.S.A".

Fresh, Never Frozen - Some meat can come into stores frozen and then is thawed to sell. Their raw chicken is never frozen first.

No Added Salt - Sometimes you will see that a chicken has been injected with a solution that contains salt. That isn't the case with the ALDI chicken.

Inspection Logo - This indicates the meat has been inspected by the USDA. You should find this on every package of chicken.

A package of Perdue Ground Chicken at an ALDI store Photo by Eric Samuelson

5. Does ALDI Carry Ground Chicken?

Yes, you can find ground chicken at ALDI. At the store I was at they had a national name brand, Perdue. This chicken was also hatched, raised, and harvested in the USA. Some stores may just have the Kirkwood store brand ground chicken.

A close up of chicken and potato dumplings (gnocchi) in a white slow cooker. Photo by Eric Samuelson

ALDI Chicken & Gnocchi Dumpling Soup Recipe

You can get all the ingredients for this soup at ALDI. The gnocchi is located near the pasta. It goes for $2.09 for a 17.6oz package.

Ingredients

2 ½-3 lbs boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 quart chicken stock

4 large carrots

1 medium or large yellow or sweet onion

salt to taste

½ cup half and half

2-3 tbsp fresh parsley chopped

2-12-16oz packages of gnocchi (shelf-stable)

Instructions

Start by adding the whole boneless skinless chicken thighs to the slow cooker.

Cut the carrots and onion into large chunks and add to the slow cooker.

Add salt to taste. Then add in the chicken stock.

Set the slow cooker to high and place on the lid.

When the chicken is tender enough to shred around the 3-3.5 hour mark, remove the chicken and set aside to cool.

While the chicken cools, place the gnocchi into the slow cooker.

While they are cooking shred the now cooled chicken with a fork.

The gnocchi is finished when it floats to the top and is tender all the way through. This should take around 10 to 15 minutes.

If you want to check one, use a slotted spoon to remove one and run under cold water for a few seconds and then take a bite.

When the gnocchi is finished, carefully add back in the chicken.

Set the slow cooker to keep warm and then add in the half and half. Gently stir to combine.

Top off with the fresh chopped parsley and the soup is ready to serve.

Serve with some crusty bread and a side salad.

If you have leftovers, try to use them up within 3-5 days.



