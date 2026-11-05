I Checked Where Trader Joe's Gets Its Beef, Chicken, Pork, and Fish — Here's What I Found

If you are curious what countries Trader Joe's sources its meat and fish from, let me share with you what I learned on a recent trip to the store.

The meat section at a Trader Joe's store in November 2026 Photo by Eric Samuelson

I have been learning over the last couple of months about what countries grocery stores source their meat from. What I have noticed is that at some stores, answers can be pretty hard to come by but at others you get a little more clarity. I found that Trader Joe's has been one of the stores where I have been able to find the most information from reading the meat packages.

Let me share with you what I found on my trip there this week.

A ribeye steak from Trader Joe's that is from Argentina Photo by Eric Samuelson

Beef

There has been a lot of talk in the media about beef being sourced from Argentina. But I haven't found any stores that actually had any beef that said it was from Argentina. That was until I went to Trader Joe's. Not only can you see "Product of Argentina" on several packages of beef, they actually have a sign in the store pointing it out as well.

Still, some of the steaks didn't have any info on origin on the label.

A package of Trader Joe's organic chicken Photo by Eric Samuelson

Chicken

Chicken is the one type of meat that I find in stores that is nearly always labeled as being from the U.S. That was the same at Trader Joe's. I looked at each package of chicken and, you could see at the bottom that they all were "hatched, raised, and harvested in the USA". Trader Joe's carries organic, free range chicken. I also find that they have Empire Kosher chicken which is also "hatched, raised, and harvested in the USA". The package had a whole chicken already been cut into parts for your convenience. That is helpful if you want to make homemade fried chicken and have different pieces.

Trader Joe's Pork Loin Chops in the store Photo by Eric Samuelson

Pork

I find the pork selection at Trader Joe's to be smaller than a lot of other grocery stores. Their pork chops said that they were "born, raised, and harvested in the USA". But their pork tenderloin didn't have an indication on the packaging where it was from.

The fish section at a Trader Joe's store Photo by Eric Samuelson

Fish

When it comes to fresh fish at Trader Joe's, they have three basic types with the salmon being cut in different ways. Here are the origins of all the fish.

Alaskan Sockeye Salmon - Product of U.S.A.

Pacific Cod - Product of U.S.A.

Fresh Atlantic Salmon - Product of Norway, Processed in U.S.A.

The Atlantic Salmon from Norway is farm-raised. While the Pacific Cod was wild-caught along with the Alaskan Sockeye Salmon. Keep in mind the cod and sockeye were both previously frozen and then thawed. If you aren't going to cook them right away, I would just look in the frozen section and get fish there that you can thaw yourself.

What I Recommend Buying

I am personally not the biggest fan of the meat at Trader Joe's. I believe other stores sell better quality meat. But what I would buy there includes:

Trader Joe's Pasture-Raised Heirloom Chicken breasts Photo by Eric Samuelson

You don't find heirloom chicken very often in chain grocery stores. This is an older breed of chicken that is slower to grow. There are questions around how ethical it is to try to produce and harvest a chicken too quickly. This particular chicken was "Animal Welfare Certified", pasture raised, and is certified by the "Better Chicken Project".

The chicken is also air-chilled, which means that instead of the chicken being dunked in water after harvesting, it is chilled by fans. This means the chicken doesn't contain retained water, so you have a purer chicken flavor.

They also have heirloom ground chicken that meets the same standards for $6.99/lb

Empire Turkey Half Breast in package at Trader Joe's Photo by Eric Samuelson

Outside of the holidaqy season, it isn't always easy to find fresh turkey or cut up turkey in a grocery store. I like that Trader Joe's carries Empire Kosher Half Turkey Breast. These turkeys were "hatched, raised, and harvested in the USA". It is a great option for a small-get-together where you want a turkey but don't want to deal with a whole turkey.



