There was a time when a well-stocked American pantry held far more than tuna and Spam. Shelves were lined with cans of chicken, ribs, luncheon loaves and even bacon, ready to become a quick supper or a camping meal at a moment’s notice. For families without big freezers, canned meat was a practical way to keep protein on hand.

World War II made canned meat even more familiar, since it fed soldiers overseas and helped families stretch their ration points at home. Over the decades, though, refrigerated and frozen foods took over, and many of those old cans quietly disappeared. Here are seven canned meats that were once pantry staples and are now hard to find, or gone altogether.

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1. Canned Whole Chicken

Yes, an entire chicken once came in a can. The bird was cooked and packed whole in broth, and the label suggested serving it cold as jellied chicken or browning it in the oven. Hormel sold a version in the mid-20th century, and the Sweet Sue brand kept the idea alive for decades afterward.

Home cooks used it for chicken salad, soups, casseroles and quick gravies. According to The Takeout, the Sweet Sue canned whole chicken could still be bought as of 2013, but it no longer appears to be available. Today, you can find canned chunk chicken almost anywhere, but the whole bird in a can has become a piece of grocery store history.

2. Armour Star Canned Ribs

In 1963, Armour Star introduced something many shoppers had never imagined: fully cooked pork ribs in barbecue sauce, packed in a can. Each can held about two and a half pounds of ribs that only needed heating. The product was marketed as a cheaper, faster way to enjoy barbecue without firing up the grill.

The Takeout notes that these canned ribs are no longer something you’ll find on American grocery shelves. Some people remember them fondly from family camping trips, while others remember the soft, saucy texture less kindly. Either way, they’ve become a favorite subject for anyone who collects vintage food memories.

3. Canned Pork Brains in Milk Gravy

Canned pork brains were once sold by several brands, including Armour and Kelly’s. The brains were packed in a mild milk gravy, and many Southern families scrambled them with eggs for a hearty breakfast. It was an inexpensive way to use every part of the animal.

Today, Rose is widely reported to be the only remaining brand, and it’s found mostly in some Southern grocery stores and online. Food Republic notes that a single 5-ounce can of pork brains contains more than 1,000% of the daily recommended amount of cholesterol. That health concern, along with changing tastes, helped push this old breakfast into the unconventional delicacies category.

4. Treet

Armour’s Treet was one of Spam’s original rivals. First sold in the 1930s, it was a pink luncheon loaf that came in a small rectangular can and could be sliced cold for sandwiches or fried for breakfast. During the leaner years, it was a cheap alternative to ham.

Treet is still made today, but it’s no longer the pantry fixture it once was, and many stores no longer carry it at all. The recipe has changed too, and it’s now made with chicken and pork rather than pork alone. Many shoppers report that it’s much harder to spot on store shelves than its famous competitor.

5. Prem

Swift & Company launched Prem in 1939, just two years after Hormel introduced Spam. It was another canned luncheon meat that families sliced for sandwiches, fried with eggs or cubed into casseroles. Swift advertised it heavily as a quick, ready-to-eat meat.

Prem stayed on shelves for decades, but it gradually lost ground to Spam. Food writers have noted that it has become very hard to find in American stores, and some say it seems to have vanished entirely. For many older shoppers, the name alone brings back memories of school lunches and quick weeknight dinners. It’s a reminder of how crowded the canned meat aisle once was.

6. Canned Hot Dogs

Long before every refrigerator case was filled with packaged franks, hot dogs were also sold in cans. Oscar Mayer was among the brands that canned them in the 1950s, and some versions even came with a pouch of barbecue sauce. They were handy for camping, picnics and quick lunches.

Canned Vienna sausages are still common, but full-size canned hot dogs are a different story. According to The Takeout’s roundup of forgotten canned foods, they’re now hard to find in the United States outside of online sellers. In some European countries, though, jarred and canned hot dogs are still sold in regular grocery stores.

7. Canned Bacon

Canned bacon sounds like a modern survival product, but it has a long history. American companies were selling jarred bacon in the early 1900s, and by World War I, canned bacon had become a standard soldier’s ration. It remained on military menus during World War II.

According to Chowhound, the canned bacon that once filled grocery shelves has largely been relegated to the shelves of survivalists and emergency preppers. A few brands still sell it online, but you’d be lucky to find it at your local supermarket. Most home cooks have long since switched to refrigerated bacon in plastic packs.

Why Canned Meats Faded Away

Canned meat was a lifesaver in the days before every home had a large refrigerator and freezer. During World War II, the government began rationing foods in 1942, and wartime rationing added meats, fats and canned fish to the list the following spring. Canned meats that could sit on a shelf for months were incredibly valuable.

After the war, freezers, supermarkets and refrigerated deli counters changed the way Americans shopped. Fresh and frozen meats became cheaper and easier to find, and many canned products started to seem old-fashioned. Some of the discontinued canned foods that fans still crave disappeared simply because younger shoppers never picked up the habit.

Tips for Using Canned Meat Today

Canned meat still has a place in a modern pantry, especially for emergencies, camping and quick meals. Look for cans that are free of dents, bulges and rust, and store them in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer leftovers to a covered container in the refrigerator and use them within a few days.

You can also give old-fashioned recipes a try with today’s canned options. Canned chicken makes quick chicken salad, while canned corned beef turns into a hearty hash with leftover potatoes. A can of Spam, sliced and fried until crisp, still makes a quick breakfast alongside scrambled eggs. Did your family keep any of these canned meats in the pantry, and do you miss any of them?