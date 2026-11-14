Brothers and sisters often share the longest relationships of their lives. They grew up under the same roof, survived the same family dinners and hold memories no one else can understand. So when adult siblings stop speaking, the silence can feel especially heavy, not just for them but for parents, spouses and grandchildren too.

Family rifts are more common than many people realize. Cornell University sociologist Karl Pillemer conducted a national survey for his book “Fault Lines” and found that 27% of Americans 18 and older had cut off contact with a family member, including 8% who were estranged from a sibling. His work, described by the Cornell Chronicle, points to several common triggers. Here are ten things that often cause siblings to stop speaking as adults.

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1. Parental Favoritism That Never Healed

Many sibling rifts have roots in childhood. When one child felt that a parent favored a brother or sister, that hurt can linger for decades. Pillemer’s research identified parental favoritism, along with harsh parenting and parental divorce, as common pathways to family estrangement.

The resentment may not show up until adulthood, when old feelings resurface during a family crisis. A sibling who always felt like the “less loved” child may react strongly to what seems like a small slight. Acknowledging that each sibling experienced the family differently can be an important first step toward healing.

2. Fights Over an Inheritance

Few things divide siblings as quickly as a parent’s will. Disagreements about money, property, jewelry or the family home can turn grieving brothers and sisters into bitter opponents. Pillemer lists disputes over money and inheritances among the most common triggers of family rifts.

These fights are rarely just about dollars. Siblings often see an inheritance as a final statement of a parent’s love or approval. Parents who discuss their plans openly while they’re still living, and who explain their reasons, can help prevent painful surprises later.

3. Unequal Care for Aging Parents

Caring for an aging mother or father is one of the most common flashpoints between adult siblings. Often one sibling, frequently a daughter who lives nearby, ends up handling most of the doctor visits, bills and daily help. The others may live far away or simply assume someone else has it covered.

Family caregiving is now extremely common. A 2025 report from AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving found that 63 million Americans are family caregivers, nearly a 50% increase since 2015. When the load isn’t shared fairly, resentment can build until the caregiving sibling stops reaching out altogether.

4. Tension With Spouses and In-Laws

A brother’s wife or a sister’s husband can change family dynamics in ways no one expected. Sometimes a spouse and a sibling simply don’t get along. Other times, a sibling feels that their brother or sister has changed since marrying and no longer makes time for the family.

Pillemer identified tensions with in-laws as another frequent cause of family rifts. Holidays, family events and decisions about aging parents can turn these tensions into open conflict. Siblings caught between their spouse and their family often feel they have to choose a side.

5. Loans and Business Deals Gone Wrong

Lending money to a sibling can seem like the natural thing to do. But when the loan isn’t repaid, or one sibling feels the other took advantage, the relationship can suffer badly. The same is true for siblings who go into business together and later disagree about money or direction.

Pillemer’s research specifically mentions business deals as a common trigger of family estrangement. Putting agreements in writing, even between siblings, can prevent misunderstandings. Some families choose a simple rule of only giving money that they don’t expect to get back.

6. Different Values, Politics and Religion

Siblings who grew up in the same home can end up with very different views about politics, religion and how to live. Those differences may be manageable for years, until a heated election or a family decision brings them to the surface. Harsh words at a holiday table can do lasting damage.

Pillemer lists value differences among the common causes of rifts. Many families get through these differences by agreeing to avoid certain topics. Others learn to respect each other’s views without trying to change them, which can take patience on both sides.

7. Being Stuck in Childhood Roles

Adult siblings sometimes fall back into the roles they played as kids. The oldest may still act like the boss, the youngest may still be treated as the baby, and the “responsible one” may feel taken for granted. These patterns can be frustrating for adults who have grown and changed.

When siblings feel they’re not being seen for who they are today, they may pull away. Old teasing that once seemed harmless can sting. It helps to recognize these patterns and make a conscious effort to treat each other as the adults you’ve become.

8. Expectations That Were Never Spoken

Many sibling rifts come from expectations that were never clearly stated. One sister expects to be invited to every family event, while another assumes she’ll just show up. A brother expects his siblings to call on his birthday, but no one does.

Pillemer points to unrealistic expectations as a common trigger of family estrangement. When expectations go unmet again and again, disappointment can turn into resentment. Talking openly about what each sibling wants from the relationship can head off years of hurt feelings.

9. One Explosive Moment

Sometimes a sibling relationship ends after one dramatic incident. It might be a shouting match at a funeral, a hurtful comment at a wedding or a fight over a parent’s medical care. Pillemer describes long-simmering feuds that may culminate in a “volcanic event.”

These blowups rarely come out of nowhere. They usually follow years of smaller hurts that were never addressed. There are some things siblings should never say to each other, and once spoken in anger, those words can be very hard to take back.

10. Silence That Becomes a Habit

Not every rift starts with a fight. Some siblings simply drift apart as busy lives, distance and small misunderstandings pile up. A missed call turns into a missed year, and eventually reaching out feels too awkward to attempt.

Pillemer notes that estrangement typically involves a breakdown of family bonds coupled with poor and increasingly hostile communication. The longer the silence lasts, the harder it can be to break. Many people later count a lost sibling relationship among their biggest common regrets in life.

Can Estranged Siblings Reconcile?

The good news is that many families do find their way back to each other. Pillemer’s research included interviews with people who reconciled after estrangement. According to the Cornell Chronicle, almost all of them stopped needing the estranged relative to accept their version of the past or apologize.

Instead, they focused on the present and the future of the relationship. They adopted more realistic expectations and considered what role they themselves played in the conflict. That shift can be difficult, but it opens the door to a relationship that may look different from before but is still meaningful.

Taking the First Step

If you’re estranged from a brother or sister, a short, low-pressure message can be a good place to start. A birthday card, a holiday note or a simple “I’ve been thinking about you” carries less risk than a long conversation about the past. A family counselor can also help when emotions run high.

Not every relationship can or should be repaired, especially if it involved abuse or ongoing harm. Psychology Today points out that forgiveness is the release of resentment or anger, and that it doesn’t have to mean reconciliation. You can let go of bitterness for your own peace of mind, even if the relationship stays distant.

For many siblings, though, the bond is worth one more try. Time has a way of softening old wounds, and the years ahead may be fewer than the years behind. Have you or someone in your family gone through a rift with a sibling, and were you able to reconnect?