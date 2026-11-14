For many retirees, a trip to the grocery store has turned into a careful balancing act. Living on Social Security, pensions and savings means every dollar counts, and some familiar items now cost far more than they did just a few years ago. Many older shoppers have quietly crossed favorites off their lists or saved them for special occasions.

The numbers explain why. Consumer Price Index data shows that grocery prices overall are about a third higher than they were in early 2020, and some foods have climbed much faster than that. An AARP survey published in March 2026 found that 78% of adults 50 and older are concerned about grocery prices, and 48% said rising costs have significantly changed how they feed their households. Here are 10 foods many retirees have stopped buying, or now buy far less often, because of the price.

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1. Steak

A good steak used to be a regular weekend treat for many families. Today, it’s become a splurge. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics average-price data, boneless USDA Choice sirloin steak averaged about $13.85 a pound in October 2026, up from about $8.44 in January 2020.

That’s an increase of roughly 64% in less than seven years. For a couple on a fixed income, two steaks can now cost as much as several days of other groceries. Many retirees have switched to chicken, pork chops or a steak only on birthdays and anniversaries.

2. Ground Beef

Ground beef was always the budget-friendly way to put meat on the table. That’s changed dramatically. BLS data shows that 100% ground beef averaged about $6.76 a pound in October 2026, compared with about $3.89 in January 2020.

That’s an increase of about 74%. The USDA’s Economic Research Service forecasts that beef and veal prices will rise about 8.7% in 2026 alone, as beef production remains below year-ago levels. Many older shoppers now stretch a pound of ground beef with beans, rice or vegetables, much like their parents did.

3. Chuck Roast

The Sunday pot roast has become a lot more expensive. Boneless USDA Choice chuck roast averaged about $9.08 a pound in October 2026, according to BLS data, compared with about $5.40 in January 2020. A three-pound roast that once cost around $16 now costs about $27.

For retirees who grew up with a roast in the oven every Sunday, that’s a hard change. Some now buy smaller cuts, shop sales and freeze them, or make pot roast only for holidays and family visits. Others have switched to pork shoulder, which is often a more affordable braising cut.

4. Coffee

For many older Americans, the morning cup of coffee is a cherished ritual. Unfortunately, it’s become one of the biggest price shocks in the grocery store. BLS data shows that 100% ground roast coffee averaged about $9.25 a pound in October 2026, up from about $4.17 in January 2020.

That’s more than double the price. Weather problems in major coffee-growing countries and trade tariffs have both been cited as reasons for the increase. Many retirees have switched to store brands, bought smaller bags or cut back from several cups a day to one or two.

5. Frozen Orange Juice Concentrate

A can of frozen orange juice concentrate was once a cheap way to have juice with breakfast every morning. BLS data shows the average price of a 12-ounce can rose from about $2.32 in January 2020 to about $4.82 in July 2026. That’s more than double.

Citrus disease and storms in Florida have reduced orange crops in recent years. Many retirees have switched to whole fruit, cheaper juice blends or simply dropped juice from their breakfast routine. Doctors often recommend whole fruit anyway, since it contains more fiber.

6. Candy and Chocolate

A box of chocolates or a bag of favorite candy has become a noticeably bigger expense. The Consumer Price Index for candy and chewing gum rose about 49% from January 2020 to October 2026, according to BLS data. Higher cocoa costs have played a major role in chocolate prices.

Many grandparents who always kept a candy dish full for the grandkids are now buying less. Some save chocolate for holidays and birthdays, while others buy store brands or bake their own treats at home. The USDA forecasts that prices for sugar and sweets will rise about 6.5% in 2026, driven mainly by candy and chocolate.

7. Potato Chips

Even everyday snacks have climbed in price. BLS data shows that a 16-ounce bag of potato chips averaged about $6.64 in October 2026, compared with about $4.49 in January 2020. That’s an increase of nearly 50%.

For many retirees, chips have moved from the weekly shopping list to the “only when on sale” list. Some have switched to popcorn kernels, which are much cheaper per serving and can be popped at home. Others simply buy chips for parties and family gatherings.

8. Store-Bought Cookies

The cookie aisle has also gotten more expensive. BLS data shows that chocolate chip cookies averaged about $5.25 a pound in October 2026, up from about $3.53 in January 2020. That’s an increase of nearly 50%.

Many older shoppers have gone back to baking cookies from scratch, the way they did when their kids were small. Homemade cookies can cost less per batch, especially when flour, sugar and butter are bought on sale. They also make the house smell wonderful, which is a nice bonus.

9. Specialty and Premium Foods

Imported cheeses, specialty meats, fancy olive oils and premium snacks are often among the first things to go when budgets tighten. AARP’s March 2026 survey found that roughly one-third of consumers are cutting back on premium or specialty foods “much more often” than before. Older adults were also more likely to use what’s already in the pantry or freezer before buying new groceries.

For retirees who once enjoyed trying new foods, this can feel like a real loss. Many now save specialty items for holidays or entertaining. Store brands have also improved, and many shoppers say they can barely tell the difference.

10. Takeout and Restaurant Meals

Restaurant meals aren’t a grocery item, but they’re one of the biggest food expenses many retirees have cut. AARP found that 44% of adults 50 and older are cutting back on eating out “much more often,” and 41% are pulling back on takeout. The USDA forecasts that restaurant prices will rise about 3.5% in 2026.

Many older couples now save restaurant meals for special occasions and cook more at home instead. Some take advantage of senior discounts and early-bird specials. Others have discovered that home-cooked versions of their favorite restaurant dishes taste just as good.

How Retirees Are Coping

Many retirees are finding creative ways to keep eating well on a budget. AARP’s survey found that older adults lean on coupons, store brands and fewer impulse purchases. Shopping with a list, buying in bulk and planning meals around weekly sales can make a real difference.

It also helps to compare prices across stores and cut down on overpriced expenses that add up over time. Some retirees are following updates on beef and egg prices so they know when to stock up. Others are rediscovering cheap, filling meals built on beans, rice, eggs and seasonal vegetables. Which foods have you stopped buying because of the price?