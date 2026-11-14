Anyone who has been grocery shopping for 50 years has a built-in price memory. They remember when a pound of hamburger cost about a dollar, when a can of coffee lasted all month and when a candy bar was something you bought with spare change. So when they walk down the aisles today, some prices don’t just seem high, they seem downright insulting.

Baby boomers are often teased for complaining about prices, but on many items, the numbers back them up. Federal price data and consumer watchdogs show that some everyday groceries have climbed far faster than the rest, while others quietly got smaller without getting any cheaper. Here are ten grocery items boomers say are a total rip-off now, and what’s really going on behind each one.

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1. Coffee

Coffee tops many shoppers’ lists, and for good reason. The Bureau of Labor Statistics put the average price of ground roast coffee at about $9.25 a pound in October 2026, more than double the roughly $4.17 a pound it cost in October 2019. Weather problems in major growing countries and strong worldwide demand have driven much of the increase.

The containers have also changed. NPR reported in 2022 that Folgers had downsized a 51-ounce canister to 43.5 ounces, while still saying it would make up to 400 cups, as part of a wider wave of shrinking packages. For people who remember big metal cans that lasted for weeks, today’s smaller tubs feel like a bad deal.

2. Ground Beef

Boomers who remember hamburger as the cheapest meat in the case are especially frustrated. The average price of 100% ground beef was about $6.76 a pound in October 2026, up from about $3.84 in 2019. That’s a jump of roughly 76% in seven years.

The cause is mostly supply, not greed at the checkout. The U.S. cattle herd has shrunk to its smallest size in decades after drought and high costs pushed ranchers to cut back. Even so, paying nearly seven dollars a pound for the “budget” meat stings for anyone who used to feed a family of five on a couple of pounds of hamburger.

3. Potato Chips

Few things draw more eye-rolls than opening a bag of chips and finding it half full of air. That air is actually nitrogen, which protects the chips from going stale and cushions them from breaking. But it doesn’t change the fact that bags keep getting smaller and pricier.

The average price of potato chips reached about $6.64 per 16 ounces in October 2026, compared with about $4.39 in 2019. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has documented chip bags that shrank from 8 ounces to 7.5 ounces, and snacks were among the food categories most affected by downsizing in its shrinkflation research.

4. Ice Cream

Many boomers still call any ice cream carton “a half gallon,” even though many of them aren’t anymore. Over the years, a number of popular brands moved from the classic half-gallon size to smaller containers, and the change was easy to miss because the cartons looked so similar. One example cited by the Bureau of Labor Statistics involved a vanilla ice cream that went from 64 ounces to 60 ounces while the price stayed the same.

That works out to paying more per scoop without any change on the price tag. Shoppers who want the best deal are advised to check the unit price on the shelf label, which shows the cost per ounce. It’s often the only way to compare a 48-ounce carton with an older 64-ounce one.

5. Candy Bars

A candy bar used to be an impulse buy at the checkout, something you grabbed without a second thought. Now a single bar can cost more than a whole bag did decades ago. Candy prices rose about 51% between October 2019 and October 2026, according to the government’s consumer price index, partly because cocoa prices hit record highs in late 2024.

Candy and chewing gum were also among the categories where package downsizing had the biggest effect on prices, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many shoppers have noticed bars that seem thinner and bags that hold fewer pieces. For boomers who remember the nickel candy bar, this one can feel almost personal.

6. Cereal

Cereal boxes are a classic case of shrinkflation because the change is so hard to see. Boxes may keep the same height and front design but get a little thinner, holding fewer ounces of cereal. Consumer advocate Edgar Dworsky, who tracks package downsizing, told NPR he started noticing smaller boxes in the cereal aisle before the wave of shrinking products spread to other aisles.

Breakfast cereal was once one of the cheapest ways to feed a family in the morning. Today, many name-brand boxes hold less cereal than they once did, and the price per ounce has crept up along the way. Many shoppers have switched to store brands or bulk oatmeal, which often deliver more food for the money.

7. Sports Drinks and Bottled Drinks

Paying for drinks that come in smaller bottles is another common complaint. NPR reported that PepsiCo began phasing out 32-ounce Gatorade bottles in favor of 28-ounce bottles with a tapered middle that’s easier to hold. The company acknowledged the change, though shoppers noticed they weren’t getting a lower price for less drink.

Bottled water draws its own grumbling. Many older Americans grew up drinking straight from the tap and still find it strange to pay for water by the bottle. A reusable bottle filled at home costs a tiny fraction of a case of bottled water, which is why so many people call it one of the easiest savings in the store.

8. Pre-Cut Fruits and Vegetables

Pre-cut melon, diced onions and bags of trimmed green beans are convenient, but they come at a price. Shoppers often pay far more per pound for produce someone else has chopped than for the same item whole. The extra labor, packaging and shorter shelf life all get built into that price.

For someone with arthritis or limited time, that convenience can be worth it. But for boomers who grew up cutting everything themselves, paying extra for a few minutes of knife work feels like a rip-off. Many experts suggest buying whole produce when possible and doing a little prep at home to save money.

9. Sliced Deli Cheese

Cheese is another item that has shrunk while the price stayed put. NPR described a shopper whose one-pound package of sliced Swiss cheese shrank to 12 ounces while keeping the same price. That’s a quarter less cheese for the same money.

Deli counters can sometimes be a better option, because you can ask for exactly the amount you want. Blocks of cheese that you slice or shred yourself also tend to cost less per pound than pre-sliced packs. It’s a small change, but it adds up over a year of sandwiches.

10. Toilet Paper

Toilet paper isn’t food, but it’s on nearly every grocery list, and it’s one of the most downsized products in the store. NPR reported that Cottonelle Ultra Clean Care shrank from 340 sheets per roll to 312. Household paper products had the largest share of downsized items in the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ research.

Rolls may look the same on the shelf, but the sheet count tells the real story. Checking the number of sheets and the price per 100 sheets is the best way to compare brands. Many shoppers who do the math are surprised to find the “mega roll” isn’t always the bargain it claims to be.

How to Fight Back at the Store

The best defense is to read labels closely. Shelf tags list a unit price, and comparing cost per ounce or per sheet reveals deals the front of the package hides. Store brands, digital coupons and clearance sections can also cut costs, and one mom who shares grocery tips says Kroger clearance can run as much as 65% off.

It also helps to know when you’re being overcharged elsewhere, like these overpriced expenses that leave many people feeling ripped off. Which grocery item makes you shake your head every time you see the price?